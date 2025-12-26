Salman Khan Net Worth: Inside His Ultra-Luxury Mumbai Home, Farmhouses, Supercars and Massive Fortune, Is He Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan?

Salman Khan Talk of the Town Farmhouse

Salman Khan’s farmhouse has long been talk of the industry as he often hosts Bollywood studded parties and gathering there,including Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations. His Panvel farmhouse, popularly known as Arpita Farms, is a 150-acre property and is currently estimated to be worth around Rs 80 crore, that reflects a lavish lifestyle featuring a private gym, swimming pool, animal shelter, and vast stretches of farmland.