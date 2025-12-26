Salman Khan Net Worth: Inside His Ultra-Luxury Mumbai Home, Farmhouses, Supercars and Massive Fortune, Is He Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan?
As Salman Khan gears up to celebrate his 60th birthday, curiosity around the Sultan actor’s wealth and lifestyle has once again peaked. From his ultra-luxury Mumbai residence and sprawling farmhouses to an enciavle collection of supercars, Salman Khan’s larger than life fortune continues to grab headlines.
Salman Khan Birthday Special
Here’s a closer look at Salman Khan’s net worth, assets, and if he is richer than Shah Rukh khan.
Salman Khan Net Worth
As per reports, Salman Khan’s estimated net worth is approximately Rs 2,900 crore ($350 million approx). He remains one of the wealthiest actors in India who reportedly charges Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore per film project.
Salman Khan Luxury Mumbai Apartment
Salman Khan lives in Galaxy Apartment, locatedi in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra area. The iconic Rs 100 crore sea-facing Mumbai apartment offers a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea.
Salman Khan Talk of the Town Farmhouse
Salman Khan’s farmhouse has long been talk of the industry as he often hosts Bollywood studded parties and gathering there,including Salman Khan’s birthday celebrations. His Panvel farmhouse, popularly known as Arpita Farms, is a 150-acre property and is currently estimated to be worth around Rs 80 crore, that reflects a lavish lifestyle featuring a private gym, swimming pool, animal shelter, and vast stretches of farmland.
Salman Khan Properties
Salman Khan is also said to own two additional properties in Mumbai, one located on Carter Road and another in Worli. Beyond India, he reportedly owns luxury apartments at The Address Downtown adn Burj Pacific Towers in Dubai.
Salman Khan Luxury Cars Collection
Salman Khan is known for his love of luxury automobiles, as per reports he boasts an impressive car collection that includes a Range Rover SC LWB 3,0, Toyota Land Cruiser LC 200, Nissan Patrol, Audi RS7, BMW X6 and a Mercedes-Benz GL.
Is Salman Khan Richer Than Shah Rukh Khan?
No, Salman Khan is not richer than Shah Rukh Khan, as per reports Pathaan actor reportedly has estimated net worth of Rs 12,490 crore.
Disclaimer
The information mentioned in this article regarding Salman Khan’s net worth, properties, luxury assets and comparisons with Shah Rukh Khan is based on publicly available reports, media coverage and estimates.