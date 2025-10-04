LIVE TV
  • Soha Ali Khan Birthday Special: 5 Hot & Sexy Bikini Outfits That Prove She’s a Beach Goddess

Soha Ali Khan Birthday Special: 5 Hot & Sexy Bikini Outfits That Prove She’s a Beach Goddess

Bollywood diva Soha Ali Khan is celebrating her birthday in style, and what better way to look back at her glamorous side than through her bold bikini looks? Known for her elegance and charm, Soha proves that she can even scare you with a unique role in Chhorii 2 and mesmerize you with her effortless beachwear.

Soha Ali Khan Inspired Bikini Outfits
1/7

Soha Ali Khan Inspired Bikini Outfits

Let’s dive into Soha Ali Khan hot and bold bikini outfits, which give the best beach fashion inspiration.

Soha Ali Khan in White Bikini
2/7

Soha Ali Khan in White Bikini

Soha Ali Khan stuns in a white bikini with a gold ring design in front. She accessorized it with statement jewellery.

Soha Ali Khan in Green Bikini
3/7

Soha Ali Khan in Green Bikini

Soha Ali Khan turns heads in a green embellished bikini. She paired it with a matching bottom and bronze jewellery.

Soha Ali Khan in Floral Swimsuit
4/7

Soha Ali Khan in Floral Swimsuit

Soha Ali Khan looks stunning in a floral-print swimsuit. She accessorized it with big chunky brown sunglasses.

Soha Ali Khan in Black Corset
5/7

Soha Ali Khan in Black Corset

Soha Ali Khan looks screaming hot in a black corset top with a deep neck. She paired it with a thigh-high black stockings.

Soha Ali Khan in Black Bralette
6/7

Soha Ali Khan in Black Bralette

Soha Ali Khan looks hot in a black and white lace bralette with a black satin skirt. She layered it with a purple satin shirt.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The pictures used in this photo gallery are from Soha Ali Khan’s previous photoshoots and public appearances. We dont claim any rights to the pictures.

