Happy Valentine’s Week 2026: Best 5 Romantic Films To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & More | Trending Entertainment News

Valentine Week is incomplete without a late-night movie binge with your partner. From heart-melting romance to emotional love stories, these films hit different in Valentine week. Confused about what to watch? These handpicked movies are perfect for cozy couple time. Whether you’re newly in love or deeply committed, this list has something for every couple. Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, these movies are just one click away.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Netflix
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Netflix

It is perfect mix of love, friendship, and growing up together. Bunny & Naina’s chemistry still hits different. Ideal if you’re in a fun yet emotional relationship phase.

Love Aaj Kal – Netflix
Love Aaj Kal – Netflix

Modern dating vs old-school romance vibes. Very relatable for today’s commitment-confused couples.

The Fault in Our Stars – Prime Video
3/6

The Fault in Our Stars – Prime Video

Emotional, deep, and heart-touching love story. Makes you value time and togetherness.

Tamasha – JioHotstar
Tamasha – JioHotstar

For couples who love meaningful cinema. Explores identity, passion, and emotional connection.

Five Feet Apart – Prime Video
Five Feet Apart – Prime Video

Love that survives despite distance and limits. Super intense and emotional storytelling. Perfect for a quiet, close Valentine night.

