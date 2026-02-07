Happy Valentine’s Week 2026: Best 5 Romantic Films To Watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar & More | Trending Entertainment News
Valentine Week is incomplete without a late-night movie binge with your partner. From heart-melting romance to emotional love stories, these films hit different in Valentine week. Confused about what to watch? These handpicked movies are perfect for cozy couple time. Whether you’re newly in love or deeply committed, this list has something for every couple. Streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar, these movies are just one click away.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani – Netflix
It is perfect mix of love, friendship, and growing up together. Bunny & Naina’s chemistry still hits different. Ideal if you’re in a fun yet emotional relationship phase.
Love Aaj Kal – Netflix
Modern dating vs old-school romance vibes. Very relatable for today’s commitment-confused couples.
The Fault in Our Stars – Prime Video
Emotional, deep, and heart-touching love story. Makes you value time and togetherness.
Tamasha – JioHotstar
For couples who love meaningful cinema. Explores identity, passion, and emotional connection.
Five Feet Apart – Prime Video
Love that survives despite distance and limits. Super intense and emotional storytelling. Perfect for a quiet, close Valentine night.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.