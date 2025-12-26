LIVE TV
  • Have More Than One UAN? Here’s a Step-by-Step Guide to Merge and Consolidate Your EPF Accounts

Have More Than One UAN? Here’s a Step-by-Step Guide to Merge and Consolidate Your EPF Accounts

If you have multiple UANs, it can split your EPF service history and delay claims. Learn how to merge and consolidate all EPF accounts under a single UAN.

Published By: Published: December 26, 2025 16:49:50 IST
Why merge multiple UANs?
1/8

Why merge multiple UANs?

Holding more than one active UAN violates EPFO rules and may delay withdrawals or claims.

How does it affect?
2/8

How does it affect?

Multiple UANs split your service history, affecting pension calculation and interest tracking.

Simplification
3/8

Simplification

Consolidation moves all EPF balances to one UAN, simplifying monitoring and online services access.

How to merge and consolidate: Step 1
4/8

How to merge and consolidate: Step 1

Update KYC (Aadhaar, PAN, bank details) in the UAN you want to keep active.

How to merge and consolidate: Step 2
5/8

How to merge and consolidate: Step 2

Email EPFO or raise a grievance, quoting all UANs; request deactivation of extra UANs.

How to merge and consolidate: Step 3
6/8

How to merge and consolidate: Step 3

Submit online “One Member, One EPF Account” transfer to move old PF balances to the current UAN.

How to merge and consolidate: Step 4
7/8

How to merge and consolidate: Step 4

Verify in the EPF passbook that every previous PF account now appears under the single surviving UAN.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

This is for informational purposes only. EPFO rules may change; always verify procedures and requirements on the official EPFO website or with authorities.

