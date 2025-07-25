  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Hogan’s Iconic Costumes and Looks – From His Signature Bandana To Flashy Ring Gear

Hogan’s Iconic Costumes and Looks – From His Signature Bandana To Flashy Ring Gear

Hulk Hogan was not only a wrestler, he was a pop culture phenomenon whose larger-than-life personality bewitched the masses. A showman, his in-ring persona was equalled by a sequence of iconic wrestling attire and trademark promos that became the stuff of legend whenever he assumed one of his personas. From yellow and red of “Hulkamania” to black and white of the nWo’s  (New World Order) anti-hero, each time out spoke a thousand words and cemented his place as an icon. Roll with us through the era of a legend as we present the visual timeline of Hulk Hogan’s most iconic outfits.

By: Last Updated: July 25, 2025 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Hogan’s Iconic Costumes and Looks – From His Signature Bandana To Flashy Ring Gear - Photo Gallery
1/5

Classic Hulkamania Red-And-Yellow Gear

Hogan’s most legendary ensemble: bright red trunks and boots, ripped yellow tank top, red “Hulkamania” bandana, aviator shades, and handlebar moustache.

Image credit: X & Pinterest - Photo Gallery
2/5

nWo (New World Order) Black & White Attire

Upon turning heel in WCW, Hogan adopted sleek black tights, a spray-painted nWo shirt, black bandana, sunglass shades, and a distinctive black-and-white beard. This transformation marked one of wrestling’s most memorable persona shifts.

Image credit: Pinterest - Photo Gallery
3/5

Feather Boa Entrance Look

For major event entrances, Hogan added flamboyant feather boas—often red or yellow—to his classic outfit. These dramatic accessories signaled star power and hype before matches, particularly at WrestleMania.

Image credit: Google - Photo Gallery
4/5

Patriotic “Real American”

"Real American" was a signature theme associated with Hulk Hogan, particularly during his wrestling career in the 1980s and 90s.

Image credit: Google - Photo Gallery
5/5

WrestleMania III Slam Look

The iconic match against André the Giant saw Hogan clad in yellow trunks, matching boots, and a Hulkamania headband, captured in one of pro wrestling’s most enduring images.

Hogan’s Iconic Costumes and Looks – From His Signature Bandana To Flashy Ring Gear - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hogan’s Iconic Costumes and Looks – From His Signature Bandana To Flashy Ring Gear - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hogan’s Iconic Costumes and Looks – From His Signature Bandana To Flashy Ring Gear - Photo Gallery
Hogan’s Iconic Costumes and Looks – From His Signature Bandana To Flashy Ring Gear - Photo Gallery
Hogan’s Iconic Costumes and Looks – From His Signature Bandana To Flashy Ring Gear - Photo Gallery
Hogan’s Iconic Costumes and Looks – From His Signature Bandana To Flashy Ring Gear - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?