Hogan’s Iconic Costumes and Looks – From His Signature Bandana To Flashy Ring Gear

Hulk Hogan was not only a wrestler, he was a pop culture phenomenon whose larger-than-life personality bewitched the masses. A showman, his in-ring persona was equalled by a sequence of iconic wrestling attire and trademark promos that became the stuff of legend whenever he assumed one of his personas. From yellow and red of “Hulkamania” to black and white of the nWo’s (New World Order) anti-hero, each time out spoke a thousand words and cemented his place as an icon. Roll with us through the era of a legend as we present the visual timeline of Hulk Hogan’s most iconic outfits.