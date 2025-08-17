Bollywood Actresses In Mini Skirts: Looking Hot And Trendy
Ananya Pandey
Ananya is wearing a green mini skirt paired with a pink sleeveless top. Her vibe looks teasy and sexy. She looks bold yet playful. Her style is fun and flirty.
Janhvi Kapoor
She's wearing a denim co-ord set with a short skirt featuring a slit. Her outfit is casual chic with a trendy edge. It is perfect for street style or casual outings.
Sara Ali Khan
She's wearing a short pastel pink skirt with a multi-colored coat and green bralette. It is a fun and vibrant look with a hint of sophistication.
Kiara Advani
Kiara is wearing a pink skirt with wavy hair, paired with a visible black bra and a crop pink shirt. Her style is sexy and chic, with a confident street-style energy.
Jacqueline Fernandez
Her outfit is a red skirt with tassel sequins paired with a white tucked-in shirt. Her style is glamorous with a festive sparkle. Her vibe is elegant and eye catching.
Kriti Sanon
She's wearing a black short skirt with a lacey black bralette and an oversized black coat. Her vibe is edgy and sophisticated. She balances sexy and classy effortlessly.
Disclaimer
This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.