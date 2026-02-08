Hot & Unmissable: Kritika Kamra’s 6 Most Glamorous and Bold Fashion Moments

Kritika Kamra has emerged as one of the most confident and stylish faces in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress is admired for her fearless fashion choices and powerful screen presence. Over the years Kritika Kamra has experimented with bold silhouettes glamorous outfits and statement looks that continue to create buzz online. From red carpet appearances to striking photoshoots her fashion moments never fail to grab attention. Here are six glamorous and bold fashion moments of Kritika Kamra that truly made headlines.