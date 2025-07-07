India’s Millionaire Rides: Top 7 Most Expensive Cars of 2025
India’s top-end car market in 2025 is about bespoke luxury and extreme performance, from chauffeur-driven palaces on wheels like the Phantom and Maybach to the raging bulls and prancing horses meant for driving thrills.
Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II (₹10-12 Crore)
The epitome of luxury, the Phantom gets even more exquisite with subtle design tweaks and custom options. Its powerful V12 engine ensures a whisper-quiet, cloud-like drive.
Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner (₹8-9 Crore)
This extended-wheelbase ultra-luxury SUV offers unmatched comfort with airline-style seats, handcrafted wood veneers, and a commanding W12 engine.
Ferrari SF90 Stradale (₹7.5-8 Crore)
A plug-in hybrid supercar blending Ferrari’s F1 technology with blistering acceleration 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds making it the fastest road car Ferrari offers.
Lamborghini Revuelto (₹8 Crore)
Successor to the Aventador, the Revuelto is a V12 hybrid monster producing over 1000 bhp. Expect jaw-dropping looks and a spine-tingling exhaust note.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge (₹7.5-8 Crore)
The luxury SUV benchmark, now with added blacked-out styling and more performance-focused suspension, delivering both presence and plushness.
Aston Martin DB12 (₹5.5-6 Crore)
A grand tourer that blends sophistication with thrilling V8 performance, the DB12 redefines Aston’s sport-luxury credentials.
Mercedes-Maybach S680 (₹4-4.5 Crore)
The S680 offers a 6.0L V12, reclining rear seats with massage and fridge, and cutting-edge tech, perfect for those who prefer to be driven.