LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
Live TV
TRENDING |
Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack Akash Deep brics America Party Brazil Indian Fishermen elon musk china Israel houthi attack
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • India’s Millionaire Rides: Top 7 Most Expensive Cars of 2025

India’s Millionaire Rides: Top 7 Most Expensive Cars of 2025

 India’s top-end car market in 2025 is about bespoke luxury and extreme performance, from chauffeur-driven palaces on wheels like the Phantom and Maybach to the raging bulls and prancing horses meant for driving thrills.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 7, 2025 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
India’s Millionaire Rides: Top 7 Most Expensive Cars of 2025 - Gallery Image
1/7

Rolls-Royce Phantom Series II (₹10-12 Crore)

The epitome of luxury, the Phantom gets even more exquisite with subtle design tweaks and custom options. Its powerful V12 engine ensures a whisper-quiet, cloud-like drive.

India’s Millionaire Rides: Top 7 Most Expensive Cars of 2025 - Gallery Image
2/7

Bentley Bentayga EWB Mulliner (₹8-9 Crore)

This extended-wheelbase ultra-luxury SUV offers unmatched comfort with airline-style seats, handcrafted wood veneers, and a commanding W12 engine.

India’s Millionaire Rides: Top 7 Most Expensive Cars of 2025 - Gallery Image
3/7

Ferrari SF90 Stradale (₹7.5-8 Crore)

A plug-in hybrid supercar blending Ferrari’s F1 technology with blistering acceleration 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds making it the fastest road car Ferrari offers.

India’s Millionaire Rides: Top 7 Most Expensive Cars of 2025 - Gallery Image
4/7

Lamborghini Revuelto (₹8 Crore)

Successor to the Aventador, the Revuelto is a V12 hybrid monster producing over 1000 bhp. Expect jaw-dropping looks and a spine-tingling exhaust note.

India’s Millionaire Rides: Top 7 Most Expensive Cars of 2025 - Gallery Image
5/7

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge (₹7.5-8 Crore)

The luxury SUV benchmark, now with added blacked-out styling and more performance-focused suspension, delivering both presence and plushness.

India’s Millionaire Rides: Top 7 Most Expensive Cars of 2025 - Gallery Image
6/7

Aston Martin DB12 (₹5.5-6 Crore)

A grand tourer that blends sophistication with thrilling V8 performance, the DB12 redefines Aston’s sport-luxury credentials.

India’s Millionaire Rides: Top 7 Most Expensive Cars of 2025 - Gallery Image
7/7

Mercedes-Maybach S680 (₹4-4.5 Crore)

The S680 offers a 6.0L V12, reclining rear seats with massage and fridge, and cutting-edge tech, perfect for those who prefer to be driven.

India’s Millionaire Rides: Top 7 Most Expensive Cars of 2025 - Gallery Image

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?