India’s Most 10 Beautiful Train Routes You Must Experience Once In A Lifetime | IN PHOTOS
Experience India like never before-through its most breathtaking train journeys. From the misty hills of Darjeeling and the pine-covered slopes of Shimla to the sunlit Konkan Coast and the golden stretches of the Thar Desert, these routes offer unforgettable window-seat views.
Whether you’re gliding past turquoise seas on the Pamban Bridge, winding through tea plantations in the Nilgiris, or cutting across dense forests and river valleys on your way to Goa, each trip celebrates the country’s incredible natural beauty and diversity. Hop onboard and explore the Top 10 Most Scenic Train Routes in India that promise adventure, serenity, and stunning landscapes in every mile.
(Photos Credits: Wiki, X)
Nilgiri Mountain Railway offers a magical journey through misty hills
Step aboard the iconic Nilgiri Mountain Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage marvel running from Mettupalayam to Ooty. Known for its vintage blue steam train, steep climbs, and sharp curves, this route winds through mist-covered forests, rolling tea plantations, and scenic valleys of the Western Ghats.
A breathtaking Himalayan journey-Jammu Mail takes you through soaring mountains
Embark on a thrilling ride through the mighty Himalayas aboard the Jammu Mail, running from Jammu to Udhampur. This scenic route crosses towering bridges, long tunnels, and stunning landscapes filled with crystal-clear rivers, dense pine forests, and snow-capped peaks.
Ride through the clouds on Darjeeling’s iconic Toy Train
Step aboard the legendary Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage gem connecting Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling. This charming narrow-gauge Toy Train winds through lush tea plantations, serene hill towns, and mist-covered valleys, offering panoramic views of the Eastern Himalayas.
Ride into paradise- the Mandovi Express offers a stunning coastal journey
Set off on a picturesque coastal adventure aboard the Mandovi Express, running from Mumbai to Goa along the breathtaking Konkan Coast. This scenic route takes you through lush green forests, sparkling river crossings, cascading waterfalls, and sweeping views of the Western Ghats.
Himalayan Queen (Kalka to Shimla): A magical ride through the Shivalik Hills
Experience the charm of the Himalayan Queen, one of India’s most scenic rail journeys along the historic Kalka–Shimla Railway. Winding through the stunning Shivalik Hills, this route features 102 tunnels and 864 bridges, offering captivating views of terraced fields, pine forests, and quaint mountain villages. With its relaxed pace and panoramic landscapes, it’s a dream ride for photography lovers and nature enthusiasts heading to the iconic hill station of Shimla.
Over the sea and into paradise- the iconic ride to Rameswaram
Experience one of India’s most thrilling rail journeys aboard the Boat Mail Express, connecting Chennai to Rameswaram. This iconic route crosses the legendary Pamban Bridge, one of India’s longest sea bridges, suspended above the turquoise waters of the Bay of Bengal.
From the edge of India to the hills of the Western Ghats
Embark on a stunning journey aboard the Island Express, connecting Kanyakumari-the southernmost tip of India-to Bengaluru. This scenic route showcases the incredible diversity of South India, passing through lush forests, rolling hills, serene villages, and dramatic waterfalls.
From Punjab’s plains to Visakhapatnam’s shores-one epic journey
Travel across the heart of India aboard the Hirakhand Express, connecting the historic city of Amritsar to the coastal charm of Visakhapatnam. This remarkable route showcases India’s diverse landscapes from the fertile fields of Punjab and the rugged mountains of central India to the peaceful beaches of the east coast. A blend of culture, terrain, and scenic beauty, this journey offers a rich and unforgettable rail experience.
From Delhi’s plains to Goa’s paradise-ride through India’s scenic heartlands
Embark on a picturesque journey aboard the Goa Express, connecting New Delhi to the tropical haven of Goa. This scenic route transitions from the arid northern plains to lush greenery and coastal beauty, passing through the majestic Western Ghats, scenic river valleys, dense forests, and palm-fringed landscapes. Perfect for travelers seeking diverse landscapes and an unforgettable rail adventure across India.
Ride through the golden sands of Rajasthan on the Desert Queen
Experience the stark beauty of the Thar Desert aboard the Desert Queen, traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur. This scenic route winds through vast golden sand dunes, arid plains, and historic forts, offering travelers a mesmerizing glimpse of Rajasthan’s desert landscapes. With endless skies and rugged terrain, the journey is a unique adventure through one of India’s most iconic desert regions.