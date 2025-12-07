India’s Most 10 Beautiful Train Routes You Must Experience Once In A Lifetime | IN PHOTOS

Experience India like never before-through its most breathtaking train journeys. From the misty hills of Darjeeling and the pine-covered slopes of Shimla to the sunlit Konkan Coast and the golden stretches of the Thar Desert, these routes offer unforgettable window-seat views.

Whether you’re gliding past turquoise seas on the Pamban Bridge, winding through tea plantations in the Nilgiris, or cutting across dense forests and river valleys on your way to Goa, each trip celebrates the country’s incredible natural beauty and diversity. Hop onboard and explore the Top 10 Most Scenic Train Routes in India that promise adventure, serenity, and stunning landscapes in every mile.

(Photos Credits: Wiki, X)