  • Inside Alia Bhatt’s Cozy Christmas Bash With Family, Friends and Festive Decor

Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas with a cosy, intimate bash at her new home, featuring warm festive décor, close family members, candid moments, and chic yet simple party fashion, focusing on togetherness over grandeur.

Published: December 19, 2025 14:24:13 IST
Cosy home celebration
1/5

Cosy home celebration

Alia hosted an intimate Christmas bash at her new residence, focused on warmth and close company over scale.

Warm festive décor
2/5

Warm festive décor

The living area featured a glowing Christmas tree, fairy lights, and minimal yet elegant decorations for a homely vibe.

Family-first guest list
3/5

Family-first guest list

Attendees included Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and a few close friends from her inner circle.

Candid celebration moments
4/5

Candid celebration moments

Guests posted selfies and group pictures capturing laughter, games, and relaxed chats instead of staged glamour shots.

Chic party fashion
5/5

Chic party fashion

Alia wore a black mini dress with sheer stockings, while others chose simple festive outfits in black and bright hues.

