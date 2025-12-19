Inside Alia Bhatt’s Cozy Christmas Bash With Family, Friends and Festive Decor
Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas with a cosy, intimate bash at her new home, featuring warm festive décor, close family members, candid moments, and chic yet simple party fashion, focusing on togetherness over grandeur.
Cosy home celebration
Alia hosted an intimate Christmas bash at her new residence, focused on warmth and close company over scale.
Warm festive décor
The living area featured a glowing Christmas tree, fairy lights, and minimal yet elegant decorations for a homely vibe.
Family-first guest list
Attendees included Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor and a few close friends from her inner circle.
Candid celebration moments
Guests posted selfies and group pictures capturing laughter, games, and relaxed chats instead of staged glamour shots.
Chic party fashion
Alia wore a black mini dress with sheer stockings, while others chose simple festive outfits in black and bright hues.