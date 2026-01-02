Inside Ashnoor Kaur’s Rs 4 Crore Dream Home: A Peek Into Her Luxury Life At Just 19
Only 19 years old, actress Ashnoor Kaur stunned everyone with her latest acquisition, a high-end 3.5 BHK apartment located in Mumbai. Priced at ₹4 crores, this smart home is an epitome of the fusion between sophisticated automation and elegant, customized comfort.
Fully Automated "Smart" Home
This tech-savvy residence is fully integrated with Alexa, allowing Ashnoor to control everything from the mood-altering smart lights to the motorized sheer curtains. The system is designed for maximum convenience, enabling her to dim lights or change the room's color palette via voice commands or a smartphone app.
Personalized Monochrome Bedroom
Designed entirely by Ashnoor, her bedroom follows a serene white-and-gold monochrome theme and purposefully excludes a television to prioritize her love for reading. The room features a cozy, transparent "noise-cancellation" swing chair and a backlit bookshelf that leads to a private balcony with a circular reading pod.
The "Photo Booth" Corridor
Ashnoor personally designed this entrance hallway with a unique textured "fluid" wall and a massive floor-to-ceiling mirror to create the perfect aesthetic backdrop. This dedicated space serves as her private studio for filming social media reels and capturing high-quality photographs at home.
Spiritual and Artistic Decor
A centerpiece of the living room is a specially commissioned painting of the Golden Temple from Amritsar that features customizable backlight settings to set a peaceful tone. Nearby, a raw 3D textured painting containing an actual engraved sword adds a unique, artistic touch curated by her parents from an art exhibition.
Aesthetic Bar and Dining Area
The home includes a sophisticated bar corner featuring a bold palette of maroon, blue, and black velvet, intended primarily for guest entertainment and visual appeal. The adjacent dining space is anchored by a premium marble-top table and upholstered chairs, set against a stylish mirrored wall with geometric divisions.