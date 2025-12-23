Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Red Sea Villas , Stunning Luxury And Views You Have To See!
Cristiano Ronaldo has further increased his remarkable property collection with the purchase of two super luxurious villas at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, which provide an exclusive, eco-friendly retreat surrounded by the stunning views of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.
Dual-Villa Acquisition
The couple purchased a three-bedroom villa for larger family gatherings and a separate two-bedroom villa for more intimate getaways. These properties establish them as some of the first residents within this exclusive branded community.
Exclusive Location
Located on a secluded island in the Al Wajh Lagoon, the villas are situated 26 kilometers away from the mainland. This remote setting is only accessible via private boat or seaplane, offering a rare level of isolation.
Estimated Cost
The investment for the two properties is estimated to start at approximately $8.3 million (£6.2 million). Prices for individual residences in this tier begin at $4.1 million, though custom features may increase this value.
High-End Design & Privacy
The villas feature shell-inspired architecture with panoramic windows and private pools that blend into the white sand dunes. With only 19 independent residences in the entire development, the site is designed to ensure maximum discretion.
Part of a Green Mega-Project
The home is part of a "regenerative tourism" initiative that is powered entirely by solar and renewable energy. The project aims to improve the local ecosystem by 30% by 2040, focusing on the preservation of coral reefs and mangroves.