  • Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Red Sea Villas , Stunning Luxury And Views You Have To See!

Inside Cristiano Ronaldo’s Red Sea Villas , Stunning Luxury And Views You Have To See!

Cristiano Ronaldo has further increased his remarkable property collection with the purchase of two super luxurious villas at Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, which provide an exclusive, eco-friendly retreat surrounded by the stunning views of the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia.

Published: December 23, 2025 14:01:44 IST
Dual-Villa Acquisition
1/5
Dual-Villa Acquisition

Dual-Villa Acquisition

The couple purchased a three-bedroom villa for larger family gatherings and a separate two-bedroom villa for more intimate getaways. These properties establish them as some of the first residents within this exclusive branded community.

Exclusive Location
2/5
Exclusive Location

Exclusive Location

Located on a secluded island in the Al Wajh Lagoon, the villas are situated 26 kilometers away from the mainland. This remote setting is only accessible via private boat or seaplane, offering a rare level of isolation.

Estimated Cost
3/5
Estimated Cost

Estimated Cost

The investment for the two properties is estimated to start at approximately $8.3 million (£6.2 million). Prices for individual residences in this tier begin at $4.1 million, though custom features may increase this value.

High-End Design & Privacy
4/5
High-End Design & Privacy

High-End Design & Privacy

The villas feature shell-inspired architecture with panoramic windows and private pools that blend into the white sand dunes. With only 19 independent residences in the entire development, the site is designed to ensure maximum discretion.

Part of a Green Mega-Project
5/5
Part of a Green Mega-Project

Part of a Green Mega-Project

The home is part of a "regenerative tourism" initiative that is powered entirely by solar and renewable energy. The project aims to improve the local ecosystem by 30% by 2040, focusing on the preservation of coral reefs and mangroves.

