Inside Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar-Yami Gautam’s Rs 20 Crore Lavish Mumbai Home
Inside Yami Gautam And Aditya Dhar Rs 20 Crore Mumbai Home: Actor Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar live in a beautifully designed Mumbai home that reflects elegance comfort and simplicity. Located in one of the city’s most premium areas their residence is valued at nearly Rs 20 crore and showcases calm interiors with a strong personal touch.
Yami Gautam & Aditya Dhar Mumbai Home Overview
Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar own a luxurious apartment in Bandra Mumbai. The home is designed to offer peace privacy and warmth away from their busy professional lives. Instead of loud decor the couple chose a soothing aesthetic that feels modern yet welcoming.
Prime Location And Property Value
The couple’s home is located in Bandra one of Mumbai’s most sought after residential hubs. Known for its celebrity presence and excellent connectivity the area adds immense value to the property. The estimated cost of the apartment ranges between Rs 15 crore and Rs 20 crore.
Interior Design And Decor Style
The interiors feature neutral shades wooden textures and ample natural light. The living area is spacious with minimal furniture and tasteful artwork. The overall design focuses on comfort elegance and functionality rather than flashy elements.
Green Spaces And Special Corners
One of the highlights of the home is the balcony filled with plants that bring nature indoors. Indoor greenery creates a calming vibe throughout the house. Yami Gautam also has a well organised dressing area designed for convenience and style.
A Home That Reflects Their Lifestyle
Yami and Aditya’s Mumbai home mirrors their grounded personalities and balanced lifestyle. It serves as a perfect space for relaxation family time and creativity. The house stands as an example of understated luxury blended with thoughtful design.
Disclaimer
This photogallery is based on publicly available information and media reports. Property value and interior details are approximate and intended for informational purposes only.