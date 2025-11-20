Inside India’s Superbug Crisis: How 83% Patients Carry Drug-Resistant Bacteria, A Visual Look At The Antibiotic Resistance Emergency

India is at the centre of a rapidly escalating superbug crisis, with a new multinational study revealing that 83% of Indian patients already carry multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs). Published in The Lancet eClinical Medicine, the research shows that India has the highest prevalence of drug-resistant bacteria globally far above Italy, the US, and the Netherlands.

These superbugs, including ESBL-producing and carbapenem-resistant bacteria, render many commonly used and even last-resort antibiotics ineffective, posing a severe threat to routine medical procedures, recovery, and patient survival.

Experts warn that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) has become a national health emergency, driven by the overuse of antibiotics, repeated hospital visits, and lack of regulated drug sales. The growing presence of hard-to-treat infections in Indian ICUs, cancer centres, and even community settings means hospitals are forced to rely on stronger, more toxic drugs raising treatment costs and complications.

The study urges immediate action through strict antibiotic stewardship, responsible prescribing, regulated pharmacy practices, and enhanced screening to prevent further spread of superbugs.

This photo gallery takes you to ‘Inside India’s Superbug Crisis’.

(NB: All the photos used here are taken from Canva and X)