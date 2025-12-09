LIVE TV
  • Inside Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Beach Holiday: Couple Viral Photos You Can’t Miss

Inside Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Beach Holiday: Couple Viral Photos You Can’t Miss

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most admired couples in Bollywood. Though they tend to keep their personal life private, Sidharth recently shared in an interview that Kiara loves beach vacations. Have a look at top 7 glimpse of couple’s happy moments. 

By: Anshul Rani Last Updated: December 9, 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
What Sidharth Malhotra mentioned in his Interviews
1/8

What Sidharth Malhotra mentioned in his Interviews

Sidharth Malhotra mentioned in an interview that Kiara loves to go on beach vacations.
Sidharth Malhotra also mentioned that they also try different local activities at new places, like visiting cultural spots and trying out local food.

Glimpse of Kiara's Beach Vacation
2/8

Glimpse of Kiara's Beach Vacation

The Yodha actor also revealed that his Kiara enjoys breakfast buffet, and they always enjoy each other company.

Kiara’s 31st birthday Celebration
3/8

Kiara’s 31st birthday Celebration

For Kiara’s 31st birthday, the couple spent their holiday on the Amalfi Coast in Italy, soaking in the sun and sand.

Kiara- Sidharth Likes Wandering To Beaches
4/8

Kiara- Sidharth Likes Wandering To Beaches

Kiara shared that they both love traveling, especially beach destinations and water activities, which makes choosing vacation spots easy.

Couple Shared Moments On Social Media
5/8

Couple Shared Moments On Social Media

On her 31'st birthday, the couple shared some major beach vibes as they slayed in their respective swimwear.

Kiara-Sidharth Beach outfits
6/8

Kiara-Sidharth Beach outfits

Kiara looked stunning in a black-colored monokini featuring white embellishment work and a deep back neck detail. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dashing as he slipped into red boxers.

A head back to couple's Vacation Photos
7/8

A head back to couple's Vacation Photos

They also took a vacation together in South Africa, which went viral in 2018, and later they shared posts from their Maldives vacation at the same time.

Disclaimer
8/8

Disclaimer

Disclaimer: This content is intended solely for informational and educational purposes. It is compiled from publicly available sources, and NewsX has no direct association with the information provided.

