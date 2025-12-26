Inside Neeraj Chopra’s Karnal Wedding Reception: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Joins the Celebration
Neeraj Chopra threw a lavish wedding reception in Karnal, which was graced by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and other important leaders, after which a Delhi party was planned to follow the hometown event.
Venue Glory
Neeraj Chopra welcomed guests to his Eden Jannat Hall wedding reception in Karnal after the private January 2025 wedding.
VIP Attendance
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini was present at the event along with BJP leaders Mohan Lal Badoli, Harvinder Kalyan, who were giving their blessings to the couple.
Couple's Entry
Neeraj looked magnificent in an Indo-Western maroon attire; Himani glittered in a designer lehenga as they walked together, welcoming the guests.
Notable Invitees
Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda and artist Renu Duhan were among the 2,500 guests, while PM Modi and ex-President Kovind were invited.
Next Celebration
The Delhi reception at The Leela Hotel on December 27 is for more VIPs after the intimate affair in Karnal.