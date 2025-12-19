LIVE TV
  • IPL Records: Top 6 Run Getters From Virat Kohli To MS Dhoni

IPL Records: Top 6 Run Getters From Virat Kohli To MS Dhoni

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a prize canvas of batting talent in cricket, as premier players have made huge runs since the very first season in 2008. The run scorers of all time are the legends who have turned the T20 bowlers’ attack into nothing and, in a couple of years, have become the signs of quality through their huge IPL run totals and record books rewritten. 

Published: December 19, 2025 15:34:17 IST
Virat Kohli
1/6
(Image Credit: ANI)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli leads the all time list with 8618 runs in 266 matches, including 8 centuries and 63 half centuries, underlining his consistency and class. His remarkable average and strike rate make him the most prolific batter in IPL history.

Rohit Sharma
2/6
(Image Credit: ICC/ANI)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, with 7046 runs for Mumbai Indians, combines power and technique to anchor many of MI’s title wins, including several match winning knocks. His ability to accelerate makes him a key figure among IPL’s batting greats.

Shikhar Dhawan
3/6
(Image Credit: PBKS/ANI)

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 6769 runs with aggressive starts and dependable top order performances, making him one of the league’s most feared openers. His consistency across seasons has kept him among the elite.

David Warner
4/6
(Image Credit: IPL/ANI)

David Warner

David Warner boasts 6565 IPL runs, blending brute power and timing to devastate bowling attacks, often giving his team explosive starts. Known for his aggressive style, Warner remains a fan favourite and leading scorer.

Suresh Raina
5/6
(Image Credit: CSK/ANI)

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina, with 5528 runs, was one of the most reliable middle-order batters for Chennai Super Kings, combining stability with quick scoring. His contributions in crucial games cemented his place among top IPL run getters.

MS Dhoni
6/6
(Image Credit: IPL/ANI)

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is one of the most iconic players in IPL history, known for his calm leadership and unmatched finishing ability for Chennai Super Kings. With over 5,000 IPL runs, his consistency in pressure situations has made him a central figure in the league’s success story.

