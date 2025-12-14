LIVE TV
Is Delhi Coldest City of India? Check The List of Top 6 Extremely Cold Cities in India 2026

Think Delhi is the coldest city in India? 
Winter temperatures across India can drop shockingly low.
Some cities freeze far beyond what most people imagine.
Let’s check the Top 6 coldest cities in India — and see if Delhi makes the list.

Dras, Ladakh
1/7

Dras, Ladakh

It is known as the coldest inhabited place in India.
Winter temperatures can fall below -20°C.

Leh, Ladakh
2/7

Leh, Ladakh

Extreme winters with freezing nights and icy winds.
Temperatures often drop below -15°C.

Kargil, Ladakh
3/7

Kargil, Ladakh

Harsh winters with heavy snowfall.
Regularly records temperatures around -10°C or lower.

Keylong, Himachal Pradesh
4/7

Keylong, Himachal Pradesh

A high-altitude town with long, freezing winters.
Temperatures frequently fall below -10°C.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
5/7

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Remote and brutally cold during winters.
Sub-zero temperatures last for months.

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir
6/7

Gulmarg, Jammu & Kashmir

Famous for snow-covered landscapes and skiing.
Winter temperatures often range between -5°C to -10°C.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

Temperatures mentioned are approximate and based on historical winter data. Actual temperatures may vary depending on weather conditions and climate changes.

