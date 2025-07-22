Is Saiyaara’s Female Lead, Aneet Padda A Nepo Kid? You Won’t Believe Where She Started!

Saiyaara has now become Bollywood’s most loved romantic drama, by making history with its box office numbers. The Mohit Suri directorial turned Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into stars. The story revolves around passionate lovers struggling to find balance in love and ambition. Saiyara, starring newcomers, has grossed 83 crores in its opening weekend, making it Mohit Suri’s second biggest hit after Ek Villain, featuring Siddharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. So are you curious about the leading lady of the blockbuster film Saiyaara? Let me tell you everything about her background and rise to fame journey.