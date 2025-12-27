LIVE TV
  Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Date, Time, Where and How to Watch Live, Cast- Everything About Vijay's Final Film

Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest superstars of Tamil cinema, has announced his final film at the very peak of his illustrious career. Title Jana Nayagan, the project marks his 69th outing on the big screen and has already emerged as one of the most eagerly anticipated films in Kollywood. Directed by H Vinoth, the Jana Nayagan audio launch is being viewed as far more than a routine promotional event. 

Published: December 27, 2025 08:50:27 IST
Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Date
1/6

Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Date

Jana Nayagan audio launch is set to take place today, on December 27, 2025, at the National Stadium Jalil in Malaysia.

Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Time
2/6

Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Time

Fans can witness the Jana Nayagan audio launch, also termed as the Thalapathy Thiruvizha Festival, from 3 pm onwards.

When to Watch Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Live Telecast
3/6

When to Watch Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Live Telecast

Jana Nayagan audio launch will be available to watch on January 4, 2026. The grand event is expected to draw massive attention from fans across the globe.

How to Watch Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Live Telecast
4/6

How to Watch Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Live Telecast

Fans can watch the Jana Nayagan audio launch on the OTT platform Zee Tamil. The telecast will stream from 4:30 pm to 10:30 pm, an event that marks Vijay’s farewell to cinema at the peak of his career.

Jana Nayagan Cast
5/6

Jana Nayagan Cast

Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth, features an epic cast including Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Natain, Mamitha Baiju, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Revathi.

Jana Nayagan: Release Date
6/6

Jana Nayagan: Release Date

Vijay’s latest movie, Jana Nayagan, will release on the big screens on January 9, 2026, in multiple languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie is set to witness a tough competition with Prabhas’ The Raja Saab.

