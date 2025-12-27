Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Date, Time, Where and How to Watch Live, Cast- Everything About Vijay’s Final Film

Thalapathy Vijay, one of the biggest superstars of Tamil cinema, has announced his final film at the very peak of his illustrious career. Title Jana Nayagan, the project marks his 69th outing on the big screen and has already emerged as one of the most eagerly anticipated films in Kollywood. Directed by H Vinoth, the Jana Nayagan audio launch is being viewed as far more than a routine promotional event.