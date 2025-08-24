LIVE TV
Jaswinder Bhalla Rest In Peace: 6 Funniest Dialogues Ever To Remember This Legend

The legend of comedy, Jaswinder Bhalla,, passed away on August 22, 2025, leaving his mark in the world of laughter. He was known for his perfect comic timing in Punjabi movies. His characters and dialogues were remembered by huge audiences. To keep his spirit alive, let’s look at some of his famous dialogues to celebrate his genius mind.

1/7

"Jutti tang te Jawai nang, saari umar matt maar lainde aa"

Jaswinder's character was always fun. This dialogue states that when the shoes pinch and the son-in-law's naughty, life's trouble never ends!

2/7

"Sali gandi aulaad, na majaa na swad"

In this phrase, he is playfully insulting someone's child by calling them a bad off-spring. He is implying they are neither pleasant nor enjoyable.

3/7

"Jinhe Lahore ni vekheya ohh jammeya ni"

This dialogue comes from Sardaar Ji 2. Bhalla's character is suggesting that anyone who hasn't seen Lahore hasn't truly been born. This statement emphasizes the city's charm.

4/7

"Saheli te Haveli edi cheti ni bandi"

In Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya, Jaswinder's character is talking to a friend who is running out of patience to build a mansion (haveli). He's saying that making a mansion is as tough as getting a girlfriend, it doesn't happen overnight.

5/7

"Sada patola satho hi ohla"

This line is describing a beautiful woman, stating that she is always surrounded by admirers wherever she goes.

6/7

"Advocate Dhillion ne kala coat aiven ni paya"

This dialogue is from the movie Carry On Jatta (2012). Jaswinder played Advocate Bhalla, who was implying that he is a genuinely skilled lawyer, he does not wear the black coat uniform for fun.

7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

