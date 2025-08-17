From Parliament Clashes to Viral Fame Moments: Jaya Bachchan’s Top 6 Controversies
Jaya Bachchan remains one of Indian cinema’s most outspoken figures—her controversies ranging from passionate political statements to confrontations with the media. Whether defending the film industry in Parliament, backing free speech, or pushing back against paparazzi, her words and gestures often spark instant debate. Her recent video reacting sharply to a fan’s selfie attempt, coupled with polarizing public statements on topics like free speech, internet anxiety, and the Ganges, continue to keep her in the spotlight—provoking both admiration and criticism across social media and news platforms.
Fiery Speech in Parliament
Jaya Bachchan passionately accused the government of trying to "kill the film industry" during the 2025 Union Budget discussion in the Rajya Sabha. She highlighted the struggles of daily-wage workers and the decline of single-screen theaters, drawing both attention and debate.
Defending Free Speech
Jaya advocated for protecting freedom of expression amid backlash over comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks targeting Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. She condemned the vandalism of the show's venue, sparking a serious discussion on censorship in public life.
Controversial Ganga Pollution Claims
Jaya faced criticism for claiming that bodies were being disposed of in the Ganges, contaminating its waters. Religious leaders, including Acharya Pramod Krishnam, sought evidence to support the serious allegation.
"Gande-Gande Hain Sab" Moment
Jaya's sharp remark towards paparazzi at a funeral, calling them "gande-gande log," went viral and triggered calls for her boycott.
Viral Selfie Pushback
Jaya forcibly pushed away a fan attempting to take a selfie, sparking outrage and debate. Kangana Ranaut and netizens criticized her, labeling her "spoilt and privileged."
Internet and Anxiety
Jaya attributed rising anxiety attacks among younger people to internet overuse in a podcast with her granddaughter Navya. This comment faced backlash online for oversimplifying mental health challenges.
Legacy of Media Confrontations
Jaya's contentious interactions with the media have been ongoing, ranging from refusing photos to launching sharp retorts. These incidents reinforce her reputation as unapologetically unfiltered in public
Disclaimer
The information provided is just for general knowledge purposes only, all the data is publicly available.