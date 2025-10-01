Jin (Kim Seok-jin) Age, Net Worth, Solo Songs & Military Update
Jin, born December 4, 1992, is 32 years old in 2025 and a BTS member with a $30 million net worth. His solo hits like “Epiphany” and “The Astronaut” showcase his unique artistry. Jin completed South Korean military service by mid-2024 and is back with new music plans, eagerly anticipated by fans worldwide.
Jin's Age
Kim Seok-jin was born on December 4, 1992, making him 32 years old in October 2025, actively impacting K-pop fans worldwide.
Net Worth
Jin’s estimated net worth in 2025 stands around $30 million, mostly earned from BTS activities, endorsements, and solo ventures.
Solo Songs
Jin’s notable solo tracks include “Epiphany,” “Moon,” and “Abyss.” His emotional vocals always shine in these personal releases.
Latest Solo Release
Jin’s 2022 single "The Astronaut" received global praise, showcasing his heartfelt artistry and unique charm beyond group performances.
Military Service Update
Jin began his mandatory service in December 2022 and completed it in mid-2024, reconnecting eagerly with both BTS and fans.
Comeback Plans
Post-military, Jin hinted at new solo music and BTS projects, exciting fans about upcoming releases and fresh performances soon.
Disclaimer
Information is for entertainment purposes and may change due to new updates or sources.