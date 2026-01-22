Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Time, Streaming Platforms- Everything About JJK English Dub Story and Characters
Fans of Jujutsu Kaisen are eagerly awaiting the release of Season 3 Episode 4, especially the English dub version. The upcoming episode is expected to push the story forward with high-stakes action, intense character moments and major developments in the ongoing arc. Here’s everything you need to know about the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 release date, where to watch the English dub, streaming platforms, and what to expect from the story and key characters.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 is set to release on January 22, 2026, on Thursday in India. Fans can watch the English sub with the unexpected twist and turn.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4: Release Time
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 is scheduled to drop at 12 pm ET/ 10:30 pm IST in India.
Where to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4
Fans can stream Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 english dub exclusively on Crunchyroll. Viewers can also watch the episode on Netflix with both english dubb and subtitles.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4: Story
Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes part of a clandestine group of Jujutsu Sorcerers tasked with exorcising deadly Curses. His life changes dramatically after he becomes the vessel of the powerful Curse Ryomen Sukuna.
The latest 51 episode season adapts the Culling Game Arc from Gege Akutami’s manga and continues in the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident. As the story progresses, Yuji finds himself confronting a far more dangerous enemy in the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku, who is orchestrating a deadly, battle royale–style conflict.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4: Episode Name
While the first three episodes largely dealt with unpacking the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident and marked the return of Yuta Okkotsu, Episode 4, titled “Perfect Preparation”, is expected to bring to screen one of the manga’s most intense, emotionally heavy and visually striking chapters from Gege Akutami’s work.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4: Cast
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4 features new faces such as Kinji Hakari, Kirara Hoshi, Hiromi Higuruma, Fumihiko Takaba, Reggie Star, and Kogane.
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5 and 6 Release Date
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 5 will be released on January 29, 2026, and Episode 6 will stream on 5 February 2026.