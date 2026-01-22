Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Time, Streaming Platforms- Everything About JJK English Dub Story and Characters

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Episode 4: Story

Jujutsu Kaisen follows Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes part of a clandestine group of Jujutsu Sorcerers tasked with exorcising deadly Curses. His life changes dramatically after he becomes the vessel of the powerful Curse Ryomen Sukuna.

The latest 51 episode season adapts the Culling Game Arc from Gege Akutami’s manga and continues in the aftermath of the brutal Shibuya Incident. As the story progresses, Yuji finds himself confronting a far more dangerous enemy in the ancient sorcerer Kenjaku, who is orchestrating a deadly, battle royale–style conflict.