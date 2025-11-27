K-Drama’s Richest Divas: Top 10 South Korean Actresses Ruling The Industry

The K-drama industry has not only gained worldwide recognition but also developed a group of very powerful and rich actors. The money that the most highly paid actresses in South Korea earn is a clear indication of their popularity, branding power, and, of course, talent.

These actresses, who are sometimes called Hallyu stars, receive enormous payments for each episode, demonstrating their influence on the culture and the money they bring in not just in Asia but everywhere.

Their popularity assures that there will be a large audience and a lot of advertising money, thus establishing them as royal figures in the entertainment world who are at the forefront of the global expansion of Korean pop culture.