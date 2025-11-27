K-Drama’s Richest Divas: Top 10 South Korean Actresses Ruling The Industry
The K-drama industry has not only gained worldwide recognition but also developed a group of very powerful and rich actors. The money that the most highly paid actresses in South Korea earn is a clear indication of their popularity, branding power, and, of course, talent.
These actresses, who are sometimes called Hallyu stars, receive enormous payments for each episode, demonstrating their influence on the culture and the money they bring in not just in Asia but everywhere.
Their popularity assures that there will be a large audience and a lot of advertising money, thus establishing them as royal figures in the entertainment world who are at the forefront of the global expansion of Korean pop culture.
Jun Ji-hyun
One of the most recognizable "Hallyu" stars, she is globally famous for her roles in the film My Sassy Girl and the drama My Love from the Star. She consistently tops the list of highest-paid actresses, proving her enduring star power and brand influence.
Lee Young-ae
An iconic figure in Korean television, she gained massive international recognition for the historical drama Dae Jang Geum. She is known for her graceful image and selective filmography, including the critically acclaimed film Sympathy for Lady Vengeance.
Song Hye-kyo
A major figure in the Korean Wave, her popular dramas include Descendants of the Sun, Full House, and The Glory. She is renowned for her timeless beauty and numerous high-profile brand endorsements alongside her global acting career.
Choi Ji-woo
Known as the "Queen of Tears" for her roles in melodramas like Winter Sonata and Stairway to Heaven, she is a Hallyu veteran. She remains a highly sought-after actress with a steady presence in K-dramas and a significant following across Asia.
Ha Ji-won
A versatile actress famous for her roles in historical dramas like Hwang Jini and action/romance hits like Secret Garden. She is respected for her diverse acting skills and willingness to take on physically demanding roles in film and television.
Kim Tae-hee
Often cited as one of South Korea's most beautiful women, she is known for her leading roles in dramas like Stairway to Heaven and Iris. She is a major celebrity with a high profile due to her acting projects and her marriage to superstar singer and actor Rain.
Gong Hyo-jin
Affectionately called the "Queen of Ratings," she is famous for her successful romantic comedy roles in hits like When the Camellia Blooms and It's Okay, That's Love. Her dramas are consistently popular for her realistic, relatable, and charming acting style.
Park Bo-young
A "nation's little sister" figure who transitioned to successful adult lead roles in hits like Strong Girl Bong-soon and Oh My Ghost. She is praised for her energetic charm and ability to portray both comedy and serious emotion effectively.
Shin Min-a
Began her career as a model before rising to fame in romantic comedies like My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. She is known for her distinctive dimples and sophisticated image, making her a top choice for brand endorsements.
Park Shin-hye
Started as a child actress in Stairway to Heaven and is now a major Hallyu star with leading roles in The Heirs and Pinocchio. She is celebrated for her natural beauty and consistent success in popular dramas across East Asia.