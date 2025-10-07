LIVE TV
  Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Stunning Bangle Designs That'll Grab Everyone's Attention

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Stunning Bangle Designs That'll Grab Everyone's Attention

Karwa Chauth 2025 is almost here, and it’s time to turn heads with your most elegant and royal accessories. We all know that no Karwa Chauth look is ever complete without an eye-catching set of bangles. Your search ends here, as we’re here with classic red glass sets to royal gold-plated bangle designs. 

October 7, 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Karwa Chauth-inspired bangles
1/8

Karwa Chauth-inspired bangles

Let’s take a look at the Karwa Chauth-inspired bangles that will instantly grab everyone’s attention.

Karwa Chauth Inspired Royal Bangles
2/8

Karwa Chauth Inspired Royal Bangles

This Karwa Chauth, you can wear these royal broad bangles with a golden design. You can ditch the glass bangles and go with heavy bangles instead.

Karwa Chauth Inspired Golden & Red Bangles
3/8

Karwa Chauth Inspired Golden & Red Bangles

You can wear multiple gold-toned bangles with thicker, decorative kada at the ends of the set. Red velvet or thread-wrapped bangles will go well with your minimal red saree look.

Karwa Chauth Inspired Meenakari Work Bangles
4/8

Karwa Chauth Inspired Meenakari Work Bangles

This is a traditional Karwa Chauth bangle set, featuring a broad central kada with green and red meenakari work and kundan stones. You can pair it with a haathphoot that connects the center bengal to a ring on the finger.

Karwa Chauth Inspired Maroon Bangles
5/8

Karwa Chauth Inspired Maroon Bangles

This Karwa Chauth-inspired bangle set consists of maroon bangles with gold decoration, pearls, and kundan-style stones.

Karwa Chauth Inspired Embellished Bangles
6/8

Karwa Chauth Inspired Embellished Bangles

This bangle set for Karwa Chauth includes thick, red, and green bangles with gold lac work. These bangles are embellished with meenakari work, kundan-style stones, imitation pearls, and latkan.

Karwa Chauth Inspired Purple Kundan Bangles
7/8

Karwa Chauth Inspired Purple Kundan Bangles

This bangle set is for one who wants to ditch red this Karwa Chauth. The bangles are a mix of purple and gold glass set with a broad kada in the centre with white kundan-style stones.

Karwa Chauth Inspired Stone Studded Bangles
8/8

Karwa Chauth Inspired Stone Studded Bangles

This chudiya set consists of multiple red and gold colored bangles with rhinestones work on it. These Karwa Chauth chudiya are perfect to create a balanced look with a red saree.

