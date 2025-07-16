Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: 7 Romantic Photos With Husband Vicky Kaushal That Scream Couple Goals

- Home>
On Katrina Kaif’s birthday, we celebrate her dreamy romance with Vicky Kaushal through 7 of their most romantic and real moments captured in pictures.
Whispered Secrets
This playful close-up is like a whispered secret between soulmates. Katrina's playful smile and Vicky's smile show love in its most unadulterated form.
Poolside Paradise
Katrina and Vicky lounge in the pool, full of love and intimacy. Their understated dressing is a testament to how comfortable they are with one another.
City Love
Against the backdrop of a cityscape, Vicky wraps Katrina in a warm hug. Their loving gaze assures that love can happen at any given time.
Golden Hour Lighting
Just before a peaceful sunset, Katrina and Vicky hug each other by the sea. Her golden dress and his sky-blue shirt make the scene look beautiful.
Surrounded by Laughter
The two are sharing a playful moment and giggling. How close they are and how much they find pleasure in each other's company is evident in their hug.
Royal Couple Feelings
Attired in royal traditional clothing, Vicky and Katrina resemble royalty. Their chemistry and poise light up the screen in this classic portrait.
Morning Love
Katrina and Vicky, both bare-faced and smiling, pose for a morning selfie close-up. It is simple, natural, and tells their slow, gentle love story.