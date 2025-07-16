LIVE TV
  • Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: 7 Romantic Photos With Husband Vicky Kaushal That Scream Couple Goals

On Katrina Kaif’s birthday, we celebrate her dreamy romance with Vicky Kaushal through 7 of their most romantic and real moments captured in pictures.

By: Vani Verma Last Updated: July 16, 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
1/7

Whispered Secrets

This playful close-up is like a whispered secret between soulmates. Katrina's playful smile and Vicky's smile show love in its most unadulterated form.

2/7

Poolside Paradise

Katrina and Vicky lounge in the pool, full of love and intimacy. Their understated dressing is a testament to how comfortable they are with one another.

3/7

City Love

Against the backdrop of a cityscape, Vicky wraps Katrina in a warm hug. Their loving gaze assures that love can happen at any given time.

4/7

Golden Hour Lighting

Just before a peaceful sunset, Katrina and Vicky hug each other by the sea. Her golden dress and his sky-blue shirt make the scene look beautiful.

5/7

Surrounded by Laughter

The two are sharing a playful moment and giggling. How close they are and how much they find pleasure in each other's company is evident in their hug.

6/7

Royal Couple Feelings

Attired in royal traditional clothing, Vicky and Katrina resemble royalty. Their chemistry and poise light up the screen in this classic portrait.

7/7

Morning Love

Katrina and Vicky, both bare-faced and smiling, pose for a morning selfie close-up. It is simple, natural, and tells their slow, gentle love story.

