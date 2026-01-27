Kavya Gowda ATTACKED: Who Is She? Kannada Actress’ Latest News, Husband & All Details Inside
Kavya Gowda was ATTACKED? This name has been in the news recently due to developments related to her personal life. From her marriage to career highlights, Kavya often makes headlines for multiple reasons. Here’s everything you need to know about Kavya Gowda, including her latest news, movies, and age.
Who is Kavya Gowda?
Kavya Gowda is an Indian actress and model known for her work primarily in Kannada television and films.
Kavya Gowda Latest News
Recently, Kavya's husband Somashekar was stabbed by relatives in a family dispute, and a police probe is underway.
Kavya Gowda Husband
Kavya Gowda is married to Somshekar. The couple tied the knot on December 2, 2021, in Bengaluru. They have a daughter, born in early 2024.
Kavya Gowda Movies
Kavya has featured in several Kannada films, including Buckaasuura (2018), Mukhavada Illadavanu 84 (2020) and Pra Bra Bhra in Malayalam.
Kavya Gowda Age
Kavya Gowda was born on June 6, 1992. She is 33 years old in 2026.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.