Kendall Jenner Ex Boyfriends Full List: Secret HOOKUPS, Steamy Rumors, Personal Shocking Details & Other Untold Stories From Her High Profile Love Life

Devin Booker (2020-2022)

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were first linked in April 2020 after being spotted on a road trip together & followed by a group lake trip later that year. In February 2021, Jenner made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day and continued sharing moments including their anniversary in June 2021. The couple broke up again in October 2022, citing busy schedules, and despite reunion rumors in 2023. Jenner confirmed in 2026 that she had been single for some time.