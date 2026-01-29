Kendall Jenner Ex Boyfriends Full List: Secret HOOKUPS, Steamy Rumors, Personal Shocking Details & Other Untold Stories From Her High Profile Love Life
Kendall Jenner was born 3 November 1995, is a world renowned American fashion model, media personality, and businesswoman. She had several high profile relationships. From musicians to NBA stars, her love life has attracted significant media attention over the years.
Harry Styles (2013 – 2016)
Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were first spotted together in 2013. Their on and off romance sparked media attention with vacations and public appearances fueling speculation. They eventually parted ways but remain friends.
Jordan Clarkson (2016)
In March 2016, Kendall Jenner was spotted with NBA player Jordan Clarkson & sparking dating rumors. They appeared together at Coachella and other Hollywood events that year. According to insiders, their relationship was casual.
ASAP Rocky (2016-2017)
Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky was longtime friends and began dating in June 2016. First spotted having dinner in Paris. Later that year, they were seen together at a hotel in Los Angeles. In March 2017, their relationship seemed more serious at Coachella and they attended the Met Gala together. They eventually grew apart with scheduling conflicts cited as a reason for their split.
Blake Griffin (2017-2018)
Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin dated during the summer of 2017, becoming more serious by fall. They were seen at Halloween Horror Nights and a Clippers game. By March 2018, Jenner appeared to deny being in a relationship. The romance ended after Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons with distance cited as a reason.
Ben Simmons (2018-2019)
In May 2018, Kendall Jenner was spotted on a lunch date with NBA player Ben Simmons and they dated on and off that year. Jenner confirmed their relationship on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. By May 2019, she hinted at marriage as a distant possibility but the couple took a break that month, which later became a confirmed breakup.
Devin Booker (2020-2022)
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were first linked in April 2020 after being spotted on a road trip together & followed by a group lake trip later that year. In February 2021, Jenner made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day and continued sharing moments including their anniversary in June 2021. The couple broke up again in October 2022, citing busy schedules, and despite reunion rumors in 2023. Jenner confirmed in 2026 that she had been single for some time.
Bad Bunny (2023-2024)
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were first linked in early 2023 and initially kept things casual. They went public later that year, even starring together in a Gucci campaign, before splitting in December 2023. The pair briefly reunited in 2024, appearing together at a Met Gala after party and his concert, but ultimately parted ways again by September, remaining on friendly terms.
Disclaimer
This photo gallery is for informational and entertainment purposes only. All images are used for illustrative purposes and belong to their respective owners. No copyright infringement is intended.