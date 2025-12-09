LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Himanshi Gongley Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I donald trump Himanshi Gongley Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I donald trump Himanshi Gongley Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I donald trump Himanshi Gongley Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Himanshi Gongley Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I donald trump Himanshi Gongley Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I donald trump Himanshi Gongley Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I donald trump Himanshi Gongley Islam 000 crore fundraise Indian Premier League 2026 netflix China news IND vs SA 1st T20I donald trump
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kiara Advani MASSIVE Weight Loss! Flaunts Sexy New Look in FIRST Public Appearance in Mumbai After Pregnancy

Kiara Advani MASSIVE Weight Loss! Flaunts Sexy New Look in FIRST Public Appearance in Mumbai After Pregnancy

Kiara Advani stepped out in Mumbai months after becoming a mom and her fitness transformation is INSANE! From post-pregnancy glow to a toned figure, fans can’t believe she bounced back THIS fast! These simple habits are her real secret to staying strong, confident and sexy even after childbirth.

By: Last Updated: December 9, 2025 | 11:20 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Strength Training for toned figure
1/7

Strength Training for toned figure

It helps build lean, defined muscles. She uses weights and resistance for shaping. Focus mainly on arms, glutes and core.

Kiara Advani's Pilates Exercise
2/7

Kiara Advani's Pilates Exercise

Pilates helped strengthen deep core muscles post-pregnancy. It improves balance, flexibility and alignment. It helps create a slim, sculpted look.

Kiara Advani's Balanced Diet
3/7

Kiara Advani's Balanced Diet

She enjoys homemade, simple clean food. Protein, veggies and good carbs always included in her diet.

Staying hydrated
4/7

Staying hydrated

Water all day keeps skin fresh. Coconut water and other healthy beverages help body recover post-workout and post-baby.

Kiara Advani Stretching Exercise
5/7

Kiara Advani Stretching Exercise

Stretching and mobility helps open up stiff muscles. It boosts stamina and keeps body agile. It helps maintain a feminine, flexible physique.

Sleep and Self Care
6/7

Sleep and Self Care

7-8 hours of sleep supports healing. It improves metabolism and mental health. It is vital for stress-free fitness after becoming a mom.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS