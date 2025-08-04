Kolhapuri Chappals For Every Occasion: 7 Ways To Style Kolhapuris
Kolhapuri chappals are timeless charms that perfectly blend culture with comfort. Whether it’s jeans or a silk saree, these chappals elevate the look no matter what. Here is a list of 7 ways you can pair Kolhapuris to complete your look.
With cotton kurtis
It is perfect for casual days or college looks. Choose simple Kolhapuris in pastel or tan shades. Add oxidized earrings for an easy and ethnic touch.
With sarees
It is ideal for casual handloom or linen sarees. Choose those with slight embellishments or heels. Pair with jhumkas and a bindi to complete the vibe.
With jeans and kurtas
Mix tradition with modern comfort. You should go for classic leather Kolhapuris for a grounded look. Carry a crossbody or sling bag for a fusion finish.
With Palazzo suits
It gives a relaxed yet festive look. Pick metallic or embroidered Kolhapuris. Match with a statement dupatta or clutch.
With denim shorts and shirts
It is perfect for a summer day out. Try Kolhapuris in quirky prints or colors. Add sunglasses or beaded bracelets to elevate the look.
With sharara or gharara sets
It gives a traditional wedding-ready vibe. Go for luxe styles with pearl or zari work. Add anklets for extra glam.
With Anarkalis
It is a timeless combo for festive occasions. Pair with embroidered or glittery Kolhapuris. It will look stunning on you!
