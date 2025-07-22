K-Drama ‘Good Boy’ Becomes OTT Sensation, How to Watch Final Episode? Streaming Details & More Insides

- Home>
Korean drama Good Boy has taken the internet by storm. One of the much-anticipated dramas is full of gripping suspense and drama, and now, after a month, it comes to an end. The widely popular K drama aired its final episode on July 20, and also offered the Hindi-dubbed version, which quickly rose to become one of 2025’s most-watched dramas on OTT platforms.
Let’s answer your questions about where to watch the last episode, plot twists, and learn more about the hit drama.
‘Good Boy’ Plot
Good Boy K drama revolves around a group of former national athletes who joined the police force and are on a mission to fight crimes. With their exceptional skills, teamwork, and rocking strategies, they boldly the new fight against crime.
Stellar cast
Good Boy, a heart-wrenching drama, starring Park Bo Gum in the lead alongside the epic cast, including Kim So Hyum, Lee Sang Yi, Oh Jung Se, Heo Sung Tae, and Tae Won Seok in supporting roles. K drama is directed by Shim Na Yeon, best known for directing Beyond Evil.
Where to Watch the Final Episode?
The final episode of Good Boy, 16 16-episode series, has now premiered on Prime Video, following its usual weekend release schedule. Fans can also enjoy the drama in Hindi for a better experience.
Is There Any Romance in Good Boy?
Yes, Good Boy delivers a romantic love triangle between Lee Sang Yi, her ex Kim Jong Hyeon, and a silver medalist who joins the audit team. Which makes this drama worth watching.
What Happened in Final Ending of Good Boy?
K drama Good Boy aired its final episode on July 20, with an iconic showdown as Dong-ju and his team confront Ju-yeog, which ultimately leads to justice for the city of Insung.
Will There be a Second Season?
For Good Boy season 2, there is no confirmation for that yet, but the theme of justice, morality, and national pride makes it a binge-worthy show.
Disclaimer
All information in this Photo Gallery for the Korean Drama Good Boy is based on publicly available sources and media reports at the time of writing.