K-Drama ‘Good Boy’ Becomes OTT Sensation, How to Watch Final Episode? Streaming Details & More Insides

Korean drama Good Boy has taken the internet by storm. One of the much-anticipated dramas is full of gripping suspense and drama, and now, after a month, it comes to an end. The widely popular K drama aired its final episode on July 20, and also offered the Hindi-dubbed version, which quickly rose to become one of 2025’s most-watched dramas on OTT platforms.

Let’s answer your questions about where to watch the last episode, plot twists, and learn more about the hit drama.