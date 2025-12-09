LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news Neflix dgca indian-rice-exports Himanshi Gongley Islam Indian Premier League 2026 Rahul Bose China news
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kriti Sanon Secret Diet REVEALED: Her Shocking Transformation Journey From Tere Ishq Mein to Cocktail 2

Kriti Sanon Secret Diet REVEALED: Her Shocking Transformation Journey From Tere Ishq Mein to Cocktail 2

Kriti Sanon’s SHOCKING lean-muscle diet- no one expected this from her! She’s ruling headlines after saying YES to cocktail 2 and Tere Ishq Mein, now everyone wants to know how she maintains her figure with her busy schedule. Her food rules are so strict, you’ll think twice before grabbing junk again!

By: Last Updated: December 9, 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Zero Junk Food
1/7

Zero Junk Food

She avoids junk food at all cost. No burgers or pizzas and very rare cheat meals. It helps keep the sodium and oil intake super low.

No Refined Sugar
2/7

No Refined Sugar

She completely cuts out sugary drinks and desserts. She chooses natural sweeteners like fruits. It helps maintain abs and zero bloating.

Avoids Maida and White Carbs
3/7

Avoids Maida and White Carbs

No white bread, pasta, naan made with maida. She replaces it with brown rice, quinoa and millets.

No processed snacks
4/7

No processed snacks

She skips packaged chips, instant noodles and biscuits. She eats nuts, dates and fruit bowls instead. it keeps metabolism fast and muscles defined.

No Heavy Dinners
5/7

No Heavy Dinners

She prefers light veggies and protein at night only. Her last meal is before 8 PM usually.

Bans fried food during shoot prep
6/7

Bans fried food during shoot prep

She completely cut off samosas, pakoras and oily street food. She prefers air-fried or grilled alternatives only.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS