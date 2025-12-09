Kriti Sanon Secret Diet REVEALED: Her Shocking Transformation Journey From Tere Ishq Mein to Cocktail 2
Kriti Sanon’s SHOCKING lean-muscle diet- no one expected this from her! She’s ruling headlines after saying YES to cocktail 2 and Tere Ishq Mein, now everyone wants to know how she maintains her figure with her busy schedule. Her food rules are so strict, you’ll think twice before grabbing junk again!
Zero Junk Food
She avoids junk food at all cost. No burgers or pizzas and very rare cheat meals. It helps keep the sodium and oil intake super low.
No Refined Sugar
She completely cuts out sugary drinks and desserts. She chooses natural sweeteners like fruits. It helps maintain abs and zero bloating.
Avoids Maida and White Carbs
No white bread, pasta, naan made with maida. She replaces it with brown rice, quinoa and millets.
No processed snacks
She skips packaged chips, instant noodles and biscuits. She eats nuts, dates and fruit bowls instead. it keeps metabolism fast and muscles defined.
No Heavy Dinners
She prefers light veggies and protein at night only. Her last meal is before 8 PM usually.
Bans fried food during shoot prep
She completely cut off samosas, pakoras and oily street food. She prefers air-fried or grilled alternatives only.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.