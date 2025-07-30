Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed
The iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is finally here. The much-awaited show hit TV screens on 29 July 2025. Producer Ekta Kapoor made a grand entry with a twisted storyline and fresh faces. Some will not be new to you, but the reboot also includes a new cast. Take a look at the cast of Kyunki Saas Bahu Thi Season 2.
Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani
Smriti Irani is the OG member of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and became a household name through this show. The iconic face of the show made a grand return to once again rule the TV screens.
Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani
Amar Upadhyay also made an iconic return as Mihir Virani. Fans can’t keep calm with his return. The classic charm and a new twist to his character will bring back the old times in a new version.
Rohit Suchanti as Angad Virani
Rohit Suchanti is reportedly going to join the cast as Angad Virani, a handsome son of Tulsi and Mihir Virani. The actor received recognition for his role in Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor.
Shagun Sharma as Pari Virani
Shagun Sharma is reportedly playing the role of Pari Virani, a beautiful daughter of Tulsi and Mihir Virani. The actor is widely known for her roles in popular TV shows, including Ishq Par Zor Nahi and Yeh Hai Chahatein.
Aman Gandhi as Hrithik Virani
Aman Gandhi is going to add another twisted element as Hrithik Virani, another son of Tulsi and Mihir. The actor is also known for his role in Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor.
Tanisha Mehta as Vrinda Patel
Tanisha Mehta is going to play the role of Vrinda Patel, the love interest of Angad Virani. The actor rose to fame with Zee TV’s Lag Ja Gale show.
Ankit Bhatia
Ankit Bhatia’s involvement in the show is not yet confirmed. Reportedly, he may be playing the negative role in the series.
