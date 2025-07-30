  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed

The iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is finally here. The much-awaited show hit TV screens on 29 July 2025. Producer Ekta Kapoor made a grand entry with a twisted storyline and fresh faces. Some will not be new to you, but the reboot also includes a new cast. Take a look at the cast of Kyunki Saas Bahu Thi Season 2. 

By: Last Updated: July 30, 2025 | 4:49 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery
1/8

Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani

Smriti Irani is the OG member of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and became a household name through this show. The iconic face of the show made a grand return to once again rule the TV screens.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery
2/8

Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani

Amar Upadhyay also made an iconic return as Mihir Virani. Fans can’t keep calm with his return. The classic charm and a new twist to his character will bring back the old times in a new version.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery
3/8

Rohit Suchanti as Angad Virani

Rohit Suchanti is reportedly going to join the cast as Angad Virani, a handsome son of Tulsi and Mihir Virani. The actor received recognition for his role in Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery
4/8

Shagun Sharma as Pari Virani

Shagun Sharma is reportedly playing the role of Pari Virani, a beautiful daughter of Tulsi and Mihir Virani. The actor is widely known for her roles in popular TV shows, including Ishq Par Zor Nahi and Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery
5/8

Aman Gandhi as Hrithik Virani

Aman Gandhi is going to add another twisted element as Hrithik Virani, another son of Tulsi and Mihir. The actor is also known for his role in Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery
6/8

Tanisha Mehta as Vrinda Patel

Tanisha Mehta is going to play the role of Vrinda Patel, the love interest of Angad Virani. The actor rose to fame with Zee TV’s Lag Ja Gale show.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery
7/8

Ankit Bhatia

Ankit Bhatia’s involvement in the show is not yet confirmed. Reportedly, he may be playing the negative role in the series.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

The information provided in this photo gallery is based on publicly available sources and official announcements at the time of writing.

Tags:

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2: Full Cast Revealed - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?