Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Stars Ashlesha Savant & Sandeep Baswana Tie the Knot After 21 Years Together
TV’s Beloved Couple has Finally Wed After 21 Years
After 21 years together, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi stars Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana, have married in a ceremony that charmed fans everywhere.
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi What a Journey
The couple met on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and began dating in 2004. Fans have followed their love story for over 21 years.
Only Family and Close Friends
The couple wanted an intimate wedding ceremony with just immediate family and a few very close friends.
From TV's Best Chemistry To a Real Life Romance
Their chemistry on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi captivated millions, and they seemed destined to be together, and their love off-screen blossomed further. After nearly 21 years of being together, the couple finally tied the knot on November 22! Fairytales exist.
Fans Welcome the Couple's Wedding After 21 Years
Social media was full of congratulatory wishes upon hearing the news and thrilled fans were finally blessed with a wedding ceremony after 21 years.
The Journey of Patience and Commitment
The couple's long-term relationship features some strong patience, understanding and commitment to one another, and aside from their sincere friendship, demonstrate what's admirable about true love lasting 20+ years.
Wishing Ashlesha & Sandeep Happiness Forever
Now, as they embark upon this next chapter together, fans and well-wishers have been sending their good wishes and hopeful the couple’s love lasts another set of years.
