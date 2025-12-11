LIVE TV
  Top 6 Latest English One-Word Movies on Netflix

Top 6 Latest English One-Word Movies on Netflix

Netflix has recently added several English films with short, punchy one-word titles. These movies are modern, fast-paced, and perfect for a quick binge. Here are six of the latest one-word English films you can stream right now.

Atlas on Netflix
1/7

Atlas on Netflix

A sci-fi action film where Jennifer Lopez teams up with an AI to stop a rogue robot threatening humanity.

Lift on Netflix
2/7

Lift on Netflix

A heist comedy starring Kevin Hart about a skilled team trying to pull off an impossible robbery mid-air.

Damsel on Netflix
3/7

Damsel on Netflix

A dark fantasy adventure where a young woman must outsmart a dragon after being betrayed by a royal family.

Society on Netflix
4/7

Society on Netflix

A chilling thriller exploring secret elites and hidden rituals that blur the line between privilege and horror.

Mute on Netflix
5/7

Mute on Netflix

A futuristic mystery about a silent bartender searching for his missing girlfriend in a chaotic dystopian city.

Lou on Netflix
6/7

Lou on Netflix

A gritty action drama where a tough, reclusive woman helps rescue a kidnapped girl during a violent storm.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

The availability of movies on Netflix may vary by country and can change over time as streaming rights update. The list of films mentioned is based on recent releases and publicly available information at the time of writing. Viewers are advised to check their local Netflix catalog for the most accurate and current availability. This content is for informational purposes only and does not promote or endorse any specific film or platform.

