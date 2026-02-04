LIVE TV
  • Latest OTT Releases on Netflix: Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 to The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 — Top 7 Shows You Can’t Miss

Latest OTT Releases on Netflix: Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 to The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 — Top 7 Shows You Can’t Miss

Netflix is kicking up the binge-watching heat with a fresh slate of must-watch OTT releases this week. From the much-awaited Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2, packed with romance and drama, to the return of courtroom favourite The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, the streaming giant has something for every mood. 

Published By: Published: February 4, 2026 09:50:21 IST
Latest OTT Release
1/7
ott release 6

Latest OTT Release

Here are the top 7 latest OTT releases on Netflix that you can’t miss right now.

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2
2/7

Bridgerton: Season 4 Part 2

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 is set to release on February 26, 2026, and shifts the spotlight to the bohemian second son Benedict. Uninterested in marriage despite seeing both his older and younger brothers happily settle, Benedict resists the idea of commitment until a mysterious and enchanting lady catches his eye.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4
3/7

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 is going to stream on February 5, 2026, and raises the stakes higher than ever for Mickey Haller. Inspired by Michael Connelly’s novel The Law of Innocence, the ten-episode season opens with Mickey’s arrest after police discover Sam’s body in the trunk of his Lincoln.

Queen of Chess
4/7

Queen of Chess

Queen of Chess is releasing on February 6. The documentary traces the extraordinary rise of Hungarian chess prodigy Judit Polgar as she breaks into the sport’s male-dominated elite. By the age of 12, Polgar had become the world’s top-ranked female player and at 15, she surpassed Bobby Fischer’s record to become the youngest grandmaster in history.

Salvador
5/7

Salvador

Salvador is going to be released on February 6, 2026, with Luis Tosar in the lead role as Salvador Aguirre, an ambulance driver and devoted father trying to rebuild his life after overcoming alcoholism.

Kohrra Season 2
6/7

Kohrra Season 2

Kohrra Season 2 is set to stream on February 11, and follows a murder investigation steeped in family secrets. As the case unfolds, police officer Garundi and his newly appointed, no-nonsense superior Dhanwant Kaur are drawn into a dark and complex trail.

Love Is Blind Season 10
7/7

Love Is Blind Season 10

Love Is Blind Season 10 is scheduled to premiere on February 11, 2026, inviting viewers to return for the sparks and stay for the potential wedding vows.

Tags:

