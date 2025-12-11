Top 6 Travel Romance Movies on Netflix That Will Give You Butterflies
What if one trip could change everything? Netflix’s latest travel romances are making viewers obsessed. These movies prove that sometimes all you need is a suitcase, a passport and the right person crossing your path. If you’ve been craving a love story that gives you butterflies, these are the films you can NOT skip.
Latest Romantic Movies on Netflix
Here's a list of the best travel romance movies available on Netflix in 2025.
A Tourist's Guide to Love (2023)
It is about a heartbroken woman taking a work trip to Vietnam to reset her life. She meets a charming tour guide who shows her the country through a local lens.
Love at First Sight (2023)
It is about two strangers meeting at an airport and instantly forming a rare connection. their long flight to London becomes a space for intimate conversations and quiet chemistry among them.
Choose Love (2023)
It is an interactive rom-com where viewers guide the heroine's choices. She travels, reconnects with past relationships and explores new romantic possibilities.
Happiness for Beginners (2023)
After a painful breakup, a woman joins a group hiking trip to reset emotionally. The wilderness tests her courage, patience and ability to trust again.
Irish Wish (2024)
It is set in Ireland during a destination wedding. A woman makes a magical wish that flips her love life completely. she discovers that the person she thought she wanted may not be right for her after all.
Players (2024)
It is about a confident journalist who travels for work and approaches romance like a strategic game. Her trip forces her to confront deeper feelings she's ignored for years.
