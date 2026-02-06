Latest South and Regional OTT Release: Parasakthi, The Raja Saab, Nari Nari Naduma Murari TO Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
Latest South and Regional OTT Release: South cinema lovers, this week’s OTT slate is stacked and how! From high-voltage dramas to much-awaited commercials and entertainers, some of the biggest regional titles are finally making their digital debut. With premieres lined up on streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar, your weekend watchlist just got a major upgrade.
Whether you’ve been waiting to stream Parasakthi, curious about the buzz around The Raja Saab, or planning to catch Nari Nari Naduma Murari, there’s something for every mood.
Parasakthi (February 7, 2026)
Parasakthi is set to release on February 7, 2026, on the OTT platform ZEE5. Parasakthi is an intense Tamil political period drama set during the 1965 Anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu. The film features Sivakarthikeyan as Chezhiyan, a sincere and idealistic youngster whose political consciousness emerges amid one of the most significant linguistic movements in the state’s history.
The Raja Saab (February 6, 2026)
The Raja Saab is set to stream on February 6, 2026, on the OTT platform JioHotstar. The Raja Saab stars, Prabhas, is an action-packed entertainer that weaves together family emotions, horror elements, and larger-than-life drama.
Nari Nari Naduma Murari (February 6, 2026)
Nari Nari Naduman Murari premiered on February 4, 2026, on the OTT platform Prime Video. This Telugu rom-com features Sharwanand in the role of Guatham, a sincere architect whose perfectly structured life begins to fall apart when unfinished business from his college years comes back to haunt him.
Jazz City (February 6, 2026)
Jazz City is set to release on February 6, 2026, on the OTT platform SonyLIV. Jazz City is a layered Bengali period drama set in late-1960s and early-1970s Calcutta- a time when the city pulsated with music, politics, and culture.