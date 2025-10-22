LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news India Russia oil imports 2025 Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Trending Web Series on OTT Platforms To Watch This Weekend Available On Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar & More

Trending Web Series on OTT Platforms To Watch This Weekend Available On Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar & More

This week, OTT platforms are showing range from political dramas to gripping military stories. Audiences are loving both fresh releases and fan-favorite seasons of ongoing series. Here’s a list of 6 web series available on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video that are trending this week:

By: Last Updated: October 22, 2025 | 3:23 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Boots on Netflix
1/7

Boots on Netflix

It is a military drama following a closeted gay teen enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1990s. It received praise for emotional depth and LGBTQ+ representation.

Upload on Prime Video
2/7

Upload on Prime Video

It is a sci-fi comedy-drama streaming its fourth and final season. It explores AI threats in the digital afterlife and consciousness after death.

Special Ops on Disney+ Hotstar
3/7

Special Ops on Disney+ Hotstar

It is an Indian espionage thriller following a counterintelligence officer investigating terrorist attacks. It is known for intense action and intricate plotting.

The Diplomat on Netflix
4/7

The Diplomat on Netflix

It is a political drama exploring personal dilemmas and international crisis. Its season 4 confirmed and in production.

Ballard on Prime Video
5/7

Ballard on Prime Video

It is a detective series focusing on cold-case investigations and character-driven drama. It is renewed for a second season due to audience popularity.

Heartbeat on Disney+ Hotstar
6/7

Heartbeat on Disney+ Hotstar

It is a medical drama series focusing on the fast-paced world of cardiology. It follows doctors and nurses as they handle life and death emergencies.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS