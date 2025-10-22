Trending Web Series on OTT Platforms To Watch This Weekend Available On Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar & More
This week, OTT platforms are showing range from political dramas to gripping military stories. Audiences are loving both fresh releases and fan-favorite seasons of ongoing series. Here’s a list of 6 web series available on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Prime Video that are trending this week:
Boots on Netflix
It is a military drama following a closeted gay teen enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1990s. It received praise for emotional depth and LGBTQ+ representation.
Upload on Prime Video
It is a sci-fi comedy-drama streaming its fourth and final season. It explores AI threats in the digital afterlife and consciousness after death.
Special Ops on Disney+ Hotstar
It is an Indian espionage thriller following a counterintelligence officer investigating terrorist attacks. It is known for intense action and intricate plotting.
The Diplomat on Netflix
It is a political drama exploring personal dilemmas and international crisis. Its season 4 confirmed and in production.
Ballard on Prime Video
It is a detective series focusing on cold-case investigations and character-driven drama. It is renewed for a second season due to audience popularity.
Heartbeat on Disney+ Hotstar
It is a medical drama series focusing on the fast-paced world of cardiology. It follows doctors and nurses as they handle life and death emergencies.
