  Legendary Cars You Can't Drive In Delhi-NCR Now, Courtesy Pollution

Legendary Cars You Can’t Drive In Delhi-NCR Now, Courtesy Pollution

Delhi-NCR’s age and emission rules hit many enthusiast favourites across these brands, especially older diesel and high-capacity petrol models.​Check out the legendary cars you can’t drive in Delhi-NCR, courtesy pollution:

Published By: Published: December 17, 2025 17:25:46 IST
Audi
1/5
credits - Canva Modified

Audi

Legendary diesels like early A4, Q3, Q5, or older A6 are all below BS3 or earlier. TDI over ten years old lost legality, despite strong performance and luxury cred.

Mercedes
2/5
credits - Canva Modified

Mercedes

Classic E‑Class and S‑Class diesels with big engines, once status symbols, are now sidelined as ageing “end‑of‑life” polluting vehicles.​ They are having BS2 & 3.

BMW
3/5
credits - Canva Modified

BMW

Older BMW 3 Series (E90), 5 Series (E60), and X5 (E70) manufactured before 2010 typically comply with BS-III emission standards from earlier generations across ten years, becoming garage queens instead of everyday Delhi commuters.

Skoda
4/5
credits - Canva Modified

Skoda

Beloved Octavia, Laura, and Superb TDIs, famed for highway stamina, get banned once odometers and registration ages push into double digits.

Honda
5/5
credits - Canva Modified

Honda

Iconic City and Civic petrols older than fifteen years, tuner favourites, are technically too old for Delhi’s pollution‑fighting vehicle norms.​In 2025, the Honda City (Type 2/NHC) and Civic (8th Gen) manufactured before 2010 are typically BS-III compliant or lower.

