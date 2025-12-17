Legendary Cars You Can’t Drive In Delhi-NCR Now, Courtesy Pollution
Delhi-NCR’s age and emission rules hit many enthusiast favourites across these brands, especially older diesel and high-capacity petrol models.Check out the legendary cars you can’t drive in Delhi-NCR, courtesy pollution:
Audi
Legendary diesels like early A4, Q3, Q5, or older A6 are all below BS3 or earlier. TDI over ten years old lost legality, despite strong performance and luxury cred.
Mercedes
Classic E‑Class and S‑Class diesels with big engines, once status symbols, are now sidelined as ageing “end‑of‑life” polluting vehicles. They are having BS2 & 3.
BMW
Older BMW 3 Series (E90), 5 Series (E60), and X5 (E70) manufactured before 2010 typically comply with BS-III emission standards from earlier generations across ten years, becoming garage queens instead of everyday Delhi commuters.
Skoda
Beloved Octavia, Laura, and Superb TDIs, famed for highway stamina, get banned once odometers and registration ages push into double digits.
Honda
Iconic City and Civic petrols older than fifteen years, tuner favourites, are technically too old for Delhi’s pollution‑fighting vehicle norms.In 2025, the Honda City (Type 2/NHC) and Civic (8th Gen) manufactured before 2010 are typically BS-III compliant or lower.