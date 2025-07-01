Linthoi Chanambam: From a Small Village In Manipur To Making History As India’s First Judo World Champion

Linthoi Chanambam, an extraordinary judoka from Manipur, has carved a remarkable niche for herself in the world of judo. Starting her journey at a young age in Mayang Imphal under the guidance of her father, she rose through the ranks with rigorous training at the Inspire Institute of Sport. Linthoi made history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the World Cadet Judo Championships in 2022 and further solidified her legacy by clinching gold at the Berlin Junior European Cup 2025 in the- 63 kg category.