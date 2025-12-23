LIVE TV
Love In The Hills: Influencer Sejal Kumar Marries Longtime Boyfriend Bharat Subramaniam In A Picture-Perfect Mussoorie Wedding | Stunning Photos Inside

Influencer and content creator Sejal Kumar has begun a new chapter as she married her longtime boyfriend Bharat Subramaniam in an intimate wedding nestled in the scenic hills of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Keeping the celebrations warm and personal, the couple exchanged vows amid close friends and family. Have a look at their wedding photos.

(Photo Credits: 1Plus1 Studio)

Sejal Kumar and Bharat Subramaniam share a joyful moment
Sejal Kumar and Bharat Subramaniam share a joyful moment

All smiles and wrapped in tradition, Sejal Kumar and Bharat Subramaniam radiate happiness as they exchange vows in an intimate Mussoorie wedding, embracing understated elegance and heartfelt moments. (Photo Credits: 1Plus1 Studio)

A warm embrace and radiant smiles
A warm embrace and radiant smiles

Overflowing with emotion, Sejal Kumar poses with her mother during the wedding celebrations, a heartfelt moment that beautifully reflects family, joy, and the quiet magic of the festivities. (Photo Credits: 1Plus1 Studio)

A priceless father–daughter moment
A priceless father–daughter moment

Filled with laughter and emotion, Sejal Kumar is seen with her father in a touching pre-wedding moment, capturing the warmth, pride and love that made the Mussoorie wedding even more special. (Photo Credits: 1Plus1 Studio)

Drenched in marigolds and laughter
Drenched in marigolds and laughter

Surrounded by sunshine hues and cheerful celebrations, Sejal Kumar and Bharat Subramaniam enjoy a vibrant haldi ceremony, filled with flowers, smiles and the infectious joy of family and friends. (Photo Credits: 1Plus1 Studio)

A picture of love and togetherness
A picture of love and togetherness

Surrounded by family and close friends, Sejal Kumar smiles for a cheerful group portrait during her wedding festivities, capturing the warmth, colours and togetherness that defined the Mussoorie celebrations. (Photo Credits: 1Plus1 Studio)

Pure celebration mode on
Pure celebration mode on

High on energy and happiness, Sejal Kumar lets loose during the sangeet celebrations, surrounded by friends and loved ones, as the night turns into a joyful party filled with laughter and dance. (Photo Credits: 1Plus1 Studio)

