Love In The Hills: Influencer Sejal Kumar Marries Longtime Boyfriend Bharat Subramaniam In A Picture-Perfect Mussoorie Wedding | Stunning Photos Inside

Influencer and content creator Sejal Kumar has begun a new chapter as she married her longtime boyfriend Bharat Subramaniam in an intimate wedding nestled in the scenic hills of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Keeping the celebrations warm and personal, the couple exchanged vows amid close friends and family. Have a look at their wedding photos.

(Photo Credits: 1Plus1 Studio)