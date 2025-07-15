LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
Live TV
TRENDING |
air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List air india crash Bitchat donald trump marvel news Epstein Client List
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige

Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige

Luxury brands represent exclusivity, excellence and timeless appeal. When it comes to fashion, few names hold as much weight as luxury brands— they are status symbols, design legends and trendsetters. Here is a list of 7 iconic luxury brands that have redefined elegance across generations.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 15, 2025 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery
1/8

Chanel

Chanel is timeless, bold yet feminine. It was founded by Gabriel "Coco" Chanel in 1910. It is known for the little black dress, No. 5 perfume and quilted hand bags.

Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery
2/8

Louis Vuitton

LV stands for craftsmanship heritage and exclusivity. It is famous for its travel trunks, monogrammed bags and leather goods. It is a favourite among celebrities and jet setters worldwide.

Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery
3/8

Gucci

It is an Italian luxury house known for its signature GG logo and its bold patterns and trend setting collections. It is loved for mixing modern fashion with tradition.

Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery
4/8

Hermès

This is the ultimate luxury in bags. They are known for their ultra exclusive pieces and meticulous craftsmanship. A Hermès bag isn't just an accessory, it is an investment.

Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery
5/8

Dior

This is the definition of Persian glamour. They are famous for their New look silhouette, high end couture and makeup collections. They are worn by royalty, red carpet icons and fashion queens.

Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery
6/8

Prada

They are known for their sleek designs and fashion forward silhouettes. It is a favourite for those who love power dressing with a twist.

Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery
7/8

Versace

They are bold, sexy and unapologetically glamorous. Versace is known for its baroque prints, Medusa logo and fierce red carpet looks. It is iconic in pop culture and loved by celebrities like Beyoncé.

Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery
8/8

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery
Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery
Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery
Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige - Photo Gallery

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?