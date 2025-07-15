Luxury Brands That Define Global Fashion And Prestige
Luxury brands represent exclusivity, excellence and timeless appeal. When it comes to fashion, few names hold as much weight as luxury brands— they are status symbols, design legends and trendsetters. Here is a list of 7 iconic luxury brands that have redefined elegance across generations.
Chanel
Chanel is timeless, bold yet feminine. It was founded by Gabriel "Coco" Chanel in 1910. It is known for the little black dress, No. 5 perfume and quilted hand bags.
Louis Vuitton
LV stands for craftsmanship heritage and exclusivity. It is famous for its travel trunks, monogrammed bags and leather goods. It is a favourite among celebrities and jet setters worldwide.
Gucci
It is an Italian luxury house known for its signature GG logo and its bold patterns and trend setting collections. It is loved for mixing modern fashion with tradition.
Hermès
This is the ultimate luxury in bags. They are known for their ultra exclusive pieces and meticulous craftsmanship. A Hermès bag isn't just an accessory, it is an investment.
Dior
This is the definition of Persian glamour. They are famous for their New look silhouette, high end couture and makeup collections. They are worn by royalty, red carpet icons and fashion queens.
Prada
They are known for their sleek designs and fashion forward silhouettes. It is a favourite for those who love power dressing with a twist.
Versace
They are bold, sexy and unapologetically glamorous. Versace is known for its baroque prints, Medusa logo and fierce red carpet looks. It is iconic in pop culture and loved by celebrities like Beyoncé.
