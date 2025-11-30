Luxury In The Clouds: 6 Bollywood Icons Who Own Private Jets
These six Bollywood superstars, each one a giant in the film industry, not only show off their opulent way of life but also their preference for fast and efficient travel by having private jets with the highest standards, which are basically the only means of getting around in case of their busy global agendas.
Shah Rukh Khan
The "King Khan" reportedly owns a luxurious Gulfstream G550, which serves as a mobile office and a private haven. He frequently uses this long-range jet for international business trips, film promotions, and exclusive family vacations.
Amitabh Bachchan
The veteran superstar is said to own a Bombardier Challenger 300, a reliable jet known for its spacious and comfortable cabin. It enables him to maintain his strict schedule and travel with utmost privacy for both professional commitments and personal trips.
Akshay Kumar
Known for his hyper-efficient work ethic, the actor is often reported to use a private charter for quickly commuting between film sets. This preference for private air travel helps him maximize his time and balance his numerous projects and family life.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Given her global career spanning Bollywood and Hollywood, she is often seen traveling in her private jet for international commitments.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
She and her husband, Raj Kundra, are reported owners of a private jet with a luxurious and cozy, studio-apartment-like interior. The jet offers top-tier amenities for entertainment and dining, which the family uses for their personal vacations and safe travel.
Hrithik Roshan
The "Greek God of Bollywood" is a proud owner of a private jet, sometimes cited as a Gulfstream G550, which is a high-end, six-seater aircraft. He acquired the jet for personal use and to manage his busy professional life, ensuring fast and comfortable travel with his family.