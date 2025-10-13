LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya Ahoi Ashtami business news Boeing 787 Dreamliner
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s Rumored Girlfriend: Top 5 Hot Festive Outfits For This Season

Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s Rumored Girlfriend: Top 5 Hot Festive Outfits For This Season

Mahieka Sharma, rumored to be dating cricketer Hardik Pandya, is setting major festive fashion goals. From pastel embroidered lehengas and soft pink ethnic dresses to bold maroon ensembles and breezy floral maxis, her outfit choices blend elegance with trendiness. For a glamorous finish, her royal blue gown adds the perfect festive sparkle.

By: Last Updated: October 13, 2025 | 10:49 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Pastel Embroidered Lehenga
1/5

Pastel Embroidered Lehenga

Delicate embroidery and pastel shades give this lehenga a romantic, trendy appeal that's perfect for festive events.

Light Pink Ethnic Dress
2/5

Light Pink Ethnic Dress

The flowy, embroidered ethnic dress in soft pink is effortless yet elegant, suitable for both day and evening celebrations.

Statement Maroon Lehenga
3/5

Statement Maroon Lehenga

A rich maroon lehenga with heavy embellishments and metallic details stands out, making it ideal for grand festive functions.

Floral White Maxi Dress
4/5

Floral White Maxi Dress

A white maxi dress with floral prints and ruffled details offers a fresh, bohemian twist for intimate and outdoor festivities.

Royal Blue Gown
5/5

Royal Blue Gown

For a glamorous touch, a royal blue off-shoulder gown with chic accents is a show-stopper at any cocktail or festive evening gathering.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS