Mahieka Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s Rumored Girlfriend: Top 5 Hot Festive Outfits For This Season
Mahieka Sharma, rumored to be dating cricketer Hardik Pandya, is setting major festive fashion goals. From pastel embroidered lehengas and soft pink ethnic dresses to bold maroon ensembles and breezy floral maxis, her outfit choices blend elegance with trendiness. For a glamorous finish, her royal blue gown adds the perfect festive sparkle.
Pastel Embroidered Lehenga
Delicate embroidery and pastel shades give this lehenga a romantic, trendy appeal that's perfect for festive events.
Light Pink Ethnic Dress
The flowy, embroidered ethnic dress in soft pink is effortless yet elegant, suitable for both day and evening celebrations.
Statement Maroon Lehenga
A rich maroon lehenga with heavy embellishments and metallic details stands out, making it ideal for grand festive functions.
Floral White Maxi Dress
A white maxi dress with floral prints and ruffled details offers a fresh, bohemian twist for intimate and outdoor festivities.
Royal Blue Gown
For a glamorous touch, a royal blue off-shoulder gown with chic accents is a show-stopper at any cocktail or festive evening gathering.