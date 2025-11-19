Mahika Sharma EXPOSED: Hardik Pandya Love Story, Age Gap & Viral Video Details
A new name linked to Hardik Pandya is suddenly everywhere, and fans can’t stop talking about her. one viral video has pushed her straight into national headlines overnight. Her connection with Hardik has sparked more curiosity than any of his past relationships. Here’s everything you need to know about Hardik Pandya’s girlfriend Mahika Sharma.
Who is Mahika Sharma?
Mahika Sharma is an Indian actress-model known for runway appearances and fashion events. She's featured in ads, music videos and designer campaigns.
Mahika Sharma and Hardik pandya Love Story
Their dating buzz started after their repeated airport and outing sightings. Their viral vacation videos and affectionate Instagram clips fueled confirmation. Their chemistry and closeness have turned their relationship into a major talking point online.
Mahika Sharma & Hardik Pandya Age Gap
Reports highlighted a 7-8 year age gap between Mahika Sharma and Hardik Panya. Mahika is said to be in her early 20s, while Hardik is in his 30s.
Mahika Sharma & Hardik Pandya Viral Video
It is a trending clip showing Mahika and Hardik performing a devotional puja together. the two chant mantras and recite Hanuman Chalisa in traditional outfits.
Mahika Sharma Career
Mahika started as a model, walking for designers like Manish Malhotra and Anita Dongre. she gradually entered the entertainment and digital space. her popularity has surged recently due ti public appearances with hardik.
Disclaimer
This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.