LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit FIR delhi missing persons data Chetan Sharma GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party donald trump korean
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform Cast, Story- Everything Know About Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara’s Rs 375 Crore Blockbuster

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform Cast, Story- Everything Know About Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara’s Rs 375 Crore Blockbuster

Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG) is finally gearing up for its OTT release following its blockbuster theatrical release on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. Starring megastar Chiranjeevi and powerhouse performer Nayanthara, the film reportedly raked in a massive Rs 375 crore at the box office.

Published By: Published: February 6, 2026 15:02:26 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release
1/6

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release

Here’s a deep dive into Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date, cast, story, plot, and more.

You Might Be Interested In
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date
2/6

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is slated for its OTT premiere on February 11, 2026. After a successful theatrical run that reportedly crossed Rs 3765 crore worldwide.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Platform
3/6

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Platform

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will be available to stream on the OTT platform Zee5. The Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s movie is available in multiple language including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali, on the platform.

You Might Be Interested In
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Cast
4/6

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Cast

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu cast members include Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Catherine Tresa.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Story
5/6

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Story

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu follows a national security officer, portrayed by Chiranjeevi, who must shield his estranged family from a looming danger. Amid the crisis, he also sees a chance to mend personal ties and win back his divorced wife, played by Nayanthara.

You Might Be Interested In
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection
6/6

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu proved to be massive commercial success, reportedly grossing Rs 375 crore worldwide within 25 days of its release.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS