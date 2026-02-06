Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT: Release Date, Streaming Platform Cast, Story- Everything Know About Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara’s Rs 375 Crore Blockbuster
Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG) is finally gearing up for its OTT release following its blockbuster theatrical release on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. Starring megastar Chiranjeevi and powerhouse performer Nayanthara, the film reportedly raked in a massive Rs 375 crore at the box office.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release
Here’s a deep dive into Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date, cast, story, plot, and more.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Date
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is slated for its OTT premiere on February 11, 2026. After a successful theatrical run that reportedly crossed Rs 3765 crore worldwide.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT Release Platform
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will be available to stream on the OTT platform Zee5. The Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s movie is available in multiple language including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi, and Bengali, on the platform.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Cast
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu cast members include Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Daggubati Venkatesh, and Catherine Tresa.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Story
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu follows a national security officer, portrayed by Chiranjeevi, who must shield his estranged family from a looming danger. Amid the crisis, he also sees a chance to mend personal ties and win back his divorced wife, played by Nayanthara.
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu proved to be massive commercial success, reportedly grossing Rs 375 crore worldwide within 25 days of its release.