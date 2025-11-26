Meet Eva Green: Actress Joins Netflix’s Wednesday Season 3 as Aunt Ophelia

Who is Aunt Ophelia in Wednesday Season 3?

Actress Eva Green is going to play the role of the allegedly missing sister of Morticia Addams in Wednesday Season 3. Creators, showrunners, and writers, AI Gough and Miler Millar, tell Netflix’s Tudum that, “Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen, elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable. Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”