  • Meet Eva Green: Actress Joins Netflix’s Wednesday Season 3 as Aunt Ophelia

Netflix’s hit series Wednesday Season 3 has finally lifted the curtain on the mystery of Aunt Ophelia. Netflix has finally put an end to dark speculations about Aunt Ophelia Frump, revealing her face for the first time. Let’s take a look at who will be playing Aunty Ophelia’s character in Wednesday Season 3.

By: Last Updated: November 26, 2025 | 2:16 AM IST
Who is Aunt Ophelia in Wednesday Season 3?
1/5

Who is Aunt Ophelia in Wednesday Season 3?

Actress Eva Green is going to play the role of the allegedly missing sister of Morticia Addams in Wednesday Season 3. Creators, showrunners, and writers, AI Gough and Miler Millar, tell Netflix’s Tudum that, “Eva Green has always brought an exhilarating, singular presence to the screen, elegant, haunting, and beautifully unpredictable. Those qualities make her the perfect choice for Aunt Ophelia. We’re excited to see how she transforms the role and expands Wednesday’s world.”

Wednesday Season 3 Cast
2/5

Wednesday Season 3 Cast

Netflix’s Wednesday Season 3 cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Issac Ordonez, and Eva Green.

Wednesday Season 3 Release Date
3/5

Wednesday Season 3 Release Date

While there is no official release date for Wednesday Season 3 yet, reports suggest that the show will likely premiere in mid-2025. Netflix officially confirmed the Wednesday Season 3 in July 2025.

Who is Eva Green of Wednesday Season 3?
4/5

Who is Eva Green of Wednesday Season 3?

Eva Green is a French Actress, widely known for portraying complex and mysterious characters, which makes her perfect for Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.

Wednesday Season 3 Confirmed: Eva Green Movies
5/5

Wednesday Season 3 Confirmed: Eva Green Movies

Eva Green worked in many notable films, including The Dreamers, Kingdom of Heaven, Dark Shadows, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, Proxima, and many more.

