Meet Indian All-Rounder Cricketer Hardik Pandya’s New Rumoured Girlfriend, Who is A Beauty Pegeant, Actress – Check Full Love Story Here
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, currently playing in Asia Cup 2025, is rumored to be dating model-actress Mahieka Sharma. Mahieka, who started with beauty contests in Gujarat and Delhi, has grown her modeling career through runway shows, music videos, and short films, earning the title “Model of the Year.” A viral Reddit post showing Pandya in her selfie background and Mahieka flaunting his jersey number 33 on Instagram fueled relationship speculations. The duo continues as mutual followers on social media.
Hardik Pandya Rumoured Girlfriend
Who is Mahieka Sharma?
Mahieka Sharma Early Life & Career
Mahieka Sharma Fitness & Lifestyle
Viral Speculation
Subtle Hints
